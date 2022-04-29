In a stunning move, the Ravens traded star wide receiver Marquise Brown to the Cardinals for the 23rd and 100th picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

Brown was the best wideout for Baltimore in 2021 and finished the season with 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. It’s a significant loss for the Ravens, and quarterback Lamar Jackson was not happy about the move.

He retweeted an expletive-filled tweet that expressed shock and anger over the deal from a fan. But then he quote-tweeted Brown’s reaction when the wide receiver said goodbye to his quarterback.

“Wish I coulda played with my brotha forever but ima see you at the top @Lj_era8,” Brown said in a tweet.

Last month, Jackson reacted to a rumor centered around Baltimore trading Brown to the Chiefs. Needless to say, he wasn’t a fan of the idea back then either.

“Excuse my French real quick sir…. But HELL NAW,” Jackson tweeted.

Although Brown is sad to say goodbye to his star quarterback, he joins a familiar face in Arizona. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Brown were teammates at Oklahoma for several seasons and will now reunite on one of the NFL’s up-and-coming teams. Arizona finished 11–6 last season after starting 7–0.