OBJ, Baker Mayfield, Zion and Trae Young on Today's SI Feed
Lamar Jackson Shares Perfect Response About Trade Rumors For WR Marquise Brown

Hours after the Chiefs made the decision to trade wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell tweeted a question of interest that caught the eye of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“I wonder if the Chiefs call the Ravens about Marquise Brown,” Barnwell tweeted.

Jackson’s tweet in response to Barnwell was just what anyone would want to see from Baltimore’s franchise quarterback. The two-time Pro Bowler was not a fan of the idea.

“Excuse my French real quick sir…. But HELL NAW,” Jackson tweeted.

In February, Brown deleted all of his Ravens pictures from his social media, leading to speculation about his future with the franchise. However, that same month, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta announced that the franchise would exercise the fifth-year option on Brown’s rookie contract. 

That option—which costs the team roughly $13 million—keeps the 24-year-old in Baltimore through the 2023 season. 

In the 2021 season, Brown compiled 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. Brown and tight end Mark Andrews each eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards last season to become the second Ravens duo to reach the mark in the same season after Michael Jackson and Derrick Alexander did in 1996.

It is safe to say that Jackson wants to keep playing with Brown a little while longer before other teams attempt to lure him away from Baltimore. 

