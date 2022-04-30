Skip to main content
Quarterbacks Dominate Day 2 of the NFL Draft
Seven Best Quarterbacks Still Available in 2022 NFL Draft

After only one quarterback was selected in the first two rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, a late run saw three teams take quarterbacks in the third round. However, with only four signal callers off the board, there is still some talent at the position available on day three.

Most notably, North Carolina’s Sam Howell’s name should be called quickly. He is Sports Illustrated draft analyst Kevin Hanson’s No. 1 player remaining and easily the best quarterback left. The former Tar Heel was considered to be a potential day two target with Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral, and is the only one still left on the board.

While Howell is the big name left and expected to go early, there are a few talented quarterbacks behind him as well. Here is a list of Kevin Hanson’s top seven quarterbacks left entering day three:

  1. Sam Howell, UNC (No. 1 overall)
  2. Carson Strong, Nevada (No. 10)
  3. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky (No. 63)
  4. Jack Coan, Notre Dame (No. 88)
  5. E.J. Perry, Brown (No. 110)
  6. Dustin Krum, Kent State (No. 116)
  7. Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan (No. 139)
