NFL Draft 2022: Best Available Players For Day 3

The story lines entering Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft surrounded the quarterbacks still on the board after Pitt’s Kenny Pickett was the only one taken in Round 1.

The Jets made Iowa State’s Breece Hall the first running back picked at No. 36, and seven more wide receivers were taken in the second round, even after six were chosen on Day 1. Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and the rest of the QBs continued to slide before the Falcons picked Ridder at No. 74. The Titans nabbed Willis at 86, Ole Miss’s Matt Corral was selected by the Panthers at 94, and finally the top passers were off the board. Heading into Day 3, North Carolina's Sam Howell leads a host of talented players still remaining.

Here are the best available players remaining heading into Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft.

1. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (JR, 6'1", 218 pounds)

2. Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma (SR, 6'4", 290 pounds)

3. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (SR, 6'5", 322 pounds)

4. Kingsley Enagbare, edge, South Carolina (SR, 6'4", 258 pounds)

5. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (rSR, 6'4", 205 pounds)

6. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (SR, 6'8", 384 pounds)

7. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (SR, 6'3", 321 pounds)

8. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (JR, 6'0", 217 pounds)

9. Dominique Robinson, edge, Miami (OH) (SR, 6'5", 253 pounds)

10. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (rJR, 6'3", 226 pounds)

11. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (SR, 6'0", 196 pounds)

12. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (rJR, 6'4", 205 pounds)

13. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (rSR, 5'8", 170 pounds)

14. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (JR, 6'4", 250 pounds)

15. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (SR, 5'10", 218 pounds)

16. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (rJR, 5'11", 224 pounds)

17. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (SR, 6'6", 307 pounds)

18. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (SR, 6'5", 245 pounds)

19. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (rSR, 6'5", 318 pounds)

20. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (JR, 6'4", 255 pounds)

21. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (rSR, 6'5", 247 pounds)

22. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (rSR, 6'4", 237 pounds)

23. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (SR, 6'2", 199 pounds)

24. JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska (rSR, 6'1", 228 pounds)

25. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson (SR, 6'0", 176 pounds)

26. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama (rJR, 6'1", 197 pounds)

27. Josh Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (SR, 6'3", 195 pounds)

28. Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo (SR, 6'2", 209 pounds)

29. Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest (rSR, 6'4", 304 pounds)

30. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (SR, 6'1", 193 pounds)

31. John Ridgeway, IDL, Arkansas (rSR, 6'5", 321 pounds)

32. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (rSR, 6'7", 252 pounds)

33. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh (rSR, 5'11", 195 pounds)

34. Amare Barno, edge, Virginia Tech (SR, 6'5", 246 pounds)

35. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (rJR, 6'6", 313 pounds)

36. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (rSR, 6'1", 197 pounds)

37. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (rSO, 5'9", 194 pounds)

38. Jesse Luketa, edge, Penn State (SR, 6'2", 261 pounds)

39. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State (rJR, 6'2", 200 pounds)

40. Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA (rJR, 5'11", 189 pounds)

41. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (rSR, 6'3", 314 pounds)

42. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (SR, 6'0", 194 pounds)

43. Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (SR, 6'4", 304 pounds)

44. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (SR, 6'0", 182 pounds)

45. Christopher Allen, edge, Alabama (rSR, 6'4", 241 pounds)

46. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (rSR, 6'2", 197 pounds)

47. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (SR, 6'5", 253 pounds)

48. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (rSR, 6'5", 310 pounds)

49 Matthew Butler, IDL, Tennessee (SR, 6'4", 297 pounds)

50. Neil Farrell, IDL, LSU (SR, 6'4", 330 pounds)

51. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (rJR, 6'0", 214 pounds)

52. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (rJR, 6'2", 209 pounds)

53. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (rSR, 6'7", 301 pounds)

54. Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa (rSR, 6'4", 323 pounds)

55. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon (rSO, 5'10", 198 pounds)

56. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State (rSR, 6'1", 233 pounds)

57. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (rSR, 5'11", 227 pounds)

58. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State (SR, 6'4", 245 pounds)

59. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (SR, 6'0", 183 pounds)

60. Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State (JR, 6'3", 296 pounds)

61. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (SR, 6'6", 328 pounds)

62. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (SR, 6'2", 201 pounds)

63. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (rSR, 6'1", 215 pounds)

64. Dane Belton, S, Iowa (JR, 6'1", 205 pounds)

65. Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State (JR, 6'3", 195 pounds)

66. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (SR, 6'3", 239 pounds)

67. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (rSR, 5'11", 189 pounds)

68. Tyreke Smith, edge, Ohio State (SR, 6'3", 254 pounds)

69. Kalia Davis, IDL, UCF (rSR, 6'1", 302 pounds)

70. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (rSR, 5'11", 207 pounds)

71. Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky (rSR, 6'0", 203 pounds)

72. Micheal Clemons, edge, Texas A&M (rSR, 6'5", 263 pounds)

73. Isaiah Thomas, edge, Oklahoma (rSR, 6'5", 266 pounds)

74. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (rSR, 6'7", 321 pounds)

75. Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky (rJR, 6'7", 290 pounds)

76. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (SR, 6'6", 246 pounds)

77. Cade Mays, IOL, Tennessee (SR, 6'5", 311 pounds)

78. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (JR, 5'11", 210 pounds)

79. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (rSR, 6'0", 213 pounds)

80. Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame (JR, 6'2", 200 pounds)

81. Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia (SR, 6'4", 314 pounds)

82. Jake Camarda, P, Georgia (SR, 6'2", 180 pounds)

83. Jordan Stout, P, Penn State (rSR, 6'3", 209 pounds)

84. Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami (FL) (rSR, 6'1", 177 pounds)

85. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (rSR, 6'5", 250 pounds)

86. Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech (SR, 6'1", 212 pounds)

87. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (SR, 6'3", 238 pounds)

88. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame (rSR, 6'3", 218 pounds)

89. Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M (SR, 6'2", 212 pounds)

90. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana (SR, 6'0", 194 pounds)

91. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (rSR, 6'2", 197 pounds)

92. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (SR, 5'8", 197 pounds)

93 Ben Brown, IOL, Mississippi (rSR, 6'5", 312 pounds)

94. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (SR, 6'4", 249 pounds)

95. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana (SR, 6'1", 240 pounds)

96. Haskell Garrett, IDL, Ohio State (SR, 6'2", 300 pounds)

97. Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (SR, 6'8", 312 pounds)

98. Eyioma Uwazurike, IDL, Iowa State (rSR, 6'6", 316 pounds)

99. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (rSR, 5'11", 180 pounds)

100. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (rJR, 6'2", 228 pounds)

101. Jayden Peevy, IDL, Texas A&M (rSR, 6'5", 308 pounds)

102. Otito Ogbonnia, IDL, UCLA (SR, 6'4", 324 pounds)

103. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (SR, 6'2", 234 pounds)

104. Eric Johnson, IDL, Missouri State (rSR, 6'4", 299 pounds)

105. Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State (rSR, 5'10", 180 pounds)

106. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M (rSR, 6'2", 239 pounds)

107. Jeffrey Gunter, edge, Coastal Carolina (rSR, 6'4", 258 pounds)

108. David Anenih, edge, Houston (rSR, 6'2", 245 pounds)

109. Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State (JR, 5'11", 209 pounds)

110. EJ Perry, QB, Brown (rSR, 6'2", 211 pounds)

111. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Mississippi (JR, 5'8", 189 pounds)

112. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (SR, 5'11", 204 pounds)

113. Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi (JR, 5'10", 222 pounds)

114. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (rSR, 6'3", 205 pounds)

115. Alec Lindstrom, IOL, Boston College (rSR, 6'3", 296 pounds)

116. Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State (rSR, 6'1", 210 pounds)

117. Zachary Thomas, OT, San Diego State (rSR, 6'5", 308 pounds)

118. Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan (rSR, 6'7", 325 pounds)

119. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina (rSR, 6'1", 226 pounds)

120. Thomas Booker, IDL, Stanford (SR, 6'3", 301 pounds)

121. Chance Campbell, LB, Mississippi (SR, 6'2", 232 pounds)

122. Cade York, K, LSU (JR, 6'1", 198 pounds)

123. Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota State (rSR, 6'6", 315 pounds)

124. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan (SR, 6'0", 227 pounds)

125. Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois (SR, 6'5", 314 pounds)

126. Chris Hinton, IDL, Michigan (JR, 6'4", 305 pounds)

127. Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU (SR, 6'3", 327 pounds)

128. Gerrit Prince, TE, UAB (rSR, 6'5", 241 pounds)

129. Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State (rSR, 5'11", 233 pounds)

130. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU (rSR, 6'4", 241 pounds)

131. Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M (SR, 6'1", 204 pounds)

132 Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (SR, 6'2", 207 pounds)

133. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (FL) (rSR, 6'2", 209 pounds)

134. Quentin Lake, S, UCLA (rSR, 6'1", 201 pounds)

135. Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma (SR, 5'10", 197 pounds)

136. John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia (rJR, 6'7", 262 pounds)

137. Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (rJR, 6'2", 192 pounds)

138. Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma (rJR, 6'3", 201 pounds)

139. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan (rSO, 6'1", 210 pounds)

140. Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas (rSR, 6'0", 196 pounds)

141. Ryan Van Demark, OT, Connecticut (SR, 6'7", 307 pounds)

142. Damarion Williams, CB, Houston (rSR, 5'10", 182 pounds)

143. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (rSR, 5'11", 171 pounds)

144. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (JR, 5'11", 173 pounds)

145. Noah Elliss, IDL, Idaho (rJR, 6'4", 346 pounds)

146. Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State (SR, 5'10", 221 pounds)

147. Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas (rSR, 6'0", 231 pounds)

148. D'Vonte Price, RB, Florida International (SR, 6'1", 210 pounds)

149. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (SR, 5'11", 228 pounds)

150. Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson (rSR, 6'0", 233 pounds)

151. Isaih Pacheco, RB, Rutgers (SR, 5'10", 216 pounds)

152. Sterling Weatherford, S, Miami (OH) (rSR, 6'4", 224 pounds)

153. Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State (rJR, 5'11", 186 pounds)

154. Ja'Tyre Carter, OT, Southern (rSR, 6'3", 311 pounds)

155. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC (rJR, 6'2", 201 pounds)

156. Bryce Watts, CB, Massachusetts (rSR, 6'0", 187 pounds)

157. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (SR, 6'0", 221 pounds)

Kevin Hanson is contributing mock drafts and position rankings to The MMQB during the 2022 NFL draft season. His mock drafts have been graded as the seventh-most accurate (tied) over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His ’15 NFL mock draft was graded as the most accurate.

