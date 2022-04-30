Raiders’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Las Vegas Took Each Round

The Raiders may have had the most drama-filled season in the NFL last year, and despite all the distractions, they somehow made it to the postseason. After adding one of the best players in the NFL this offseason, they’ll look to add some young talent this year’s NFL draft.

The drame started last October when coach Jon Gruden resigned after misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ emails written by him were released. After that, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released by the team after he was charged with several felonies for a deadly car crash in which he was driving while drunk in November.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia was able to right the ship and led Las Vegas to a 10–7 record and the postseason. But he wasn’t hired as the permanent coach, and instead longtime Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels was selected for the job. McDaniels will be one of the key figures calling the shots in Las Vegas’s draft room.

One of the biggest needs the team had was a true No. 1 receiver to replace Ruggs, and they got just that when they traded for Packers star Davante Adams in a blockbuster deal. The deal, however cost them quite a lot in draft capital—including their first and second-round picks in this year’s draft.

Here is how the Raiders draft has turned out thus far in Las Vegas (to be updated during NFL draft):

Round 3, Pick 90 (after trade with Titans): Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis

Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis Round 4, Pick 126:

Round 5, Pick 164:

Round 5, Pick 165:

Round 7, Pick 227:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday at noon.