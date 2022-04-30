Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Raiders’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Las Vegas Took Each Round

The Raiders may have had the most drama-filled season in the NFL last year, and despite all the distractions, they somehow made it to the postseason. After adding one of the best players in the NFL this offseason, they’ll look to add some young talent this year’s NFL draft. 

The drame started last October when coach Jon Gruden resigned after misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ emails written by him were released. After that, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released by the team after he was charged with several felonies for a deadly car crash in which he was driving while drunk in November.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia was able to right the ship and led Las Vegas to a 10–7 record and the postseason. But he wasn’t hired as the permanent coach, and instead longtime Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels was selected for the job. McDaniels will be one of the key figures calling the shots in Las Vegas’s draft room. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

One of the biggest needs the team had was a true No. 1 receiver to replace Ruggs, and they got just that when they traded for Packers star Davante Adams in a blockbuster deal. The deal, however cost them quite a lot in draft capital—including their first and second-round picks in this year’s draft. 

Here is how the Raiders draft has turned out thus far in Las Vegas (to be updated during NFL draft):

  • Round 3, Pick 90 (after trade with Titans): Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis
  • Round 4, Pick 126: 
  • Round 5, Pick 164: 
  • Round 5, Pick 165: 
  • Round 7, Pick 227:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday at noon. 

Breaking
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 29, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Tylor Megill (38) reacts to a strikeout against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Citi Field.
MLB

Mets Throw Combined No-Hitter Against Phillies

Five Mets pitchers combined to no-hit the Phillies in Friday’s 3–0 victory.

By Associated Press
David Ojabo for the Michigan Wolverines
NFL

David Ojabo Drafted in Second Round Despite Achilles Injury

The Michigan edge rusher is excited about where he landed.

By Daniel Chavkin
Desmond Ridder
Play
NFL

Second QB Drafted More Than 50 Picks After Pickett

Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder became the second signal-caller off the board, as he was selected in the third round by the Falcons.

By Mike McDaniel
Sixers center Joel Embiid walks back down the court while holding his jersey
NBA

The Sixers are in Serious Trouble Without Joel Embiid. What Now?

The MVP finalist is out indefinitely after suffering an orbital fracture and mild concussion in the first round. Here’s how his absence affects the 76ers on the court.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Sixers center Joel Embiid walks back down the court while holding his jersey
Play
NBA

Joel Embiid Reportedly Out Indefinitely With Orbital Fracture

The 76ers star will be sidelined as the franchise begins its series with the No. 1 seeded Heat.

By Mike McDaniel
John Metchie III speaks to the media at the combine.
NFL

Texans Add Former SEC Wide Receiver in Trade With Browns

Another Alabama offensive star was drafted with a high pick.

By Daniel Chavkin
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) runs with the ball in the first half against the American squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Vikings New GM Trading With NFC North Rivals

The Packers traded with Minnesota to select NDSU wide receiver Christian Watson.

By Wilton Jackson
United States goalkeeper Hope Solo warms up for the game against Sweden during the women’s team quarterfinal in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha.
Soccer

Hope Solo Requests Postponement of HoF Induction Ceremony

The former U.S. women’s national team star was scheduled to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in May.

By Jelani Scott