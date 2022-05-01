Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Alabama QB Bryce Young Tabbed as Betting Favorite for Top Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft was notable for its dearth of quarterbacks selected. Looking ahead to next year’s draft, the same storyline is not expected to apply.

The early betting lines have Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the favorite to be taken with the first overall pick next year, according to ProFootballTalk. Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, has +200 odds to hear his name announced first next year.

This time last year, the betting favorite for the top pick was quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was benched as Oklahoma’s starter midway through the season and later transferred to South Carolina.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Young ran away with the Heisman Trophy last season, leading the Crimson Tide to the national title game. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns on the season, adding three scores on the ground.

Young would be Alabama’s first No. 1 NFL draft pick in nearly 75 years. Harry Gilmer was the top pick in 1948, while quarterback Joe Namath was the AFL draft’s first pick in 1965.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has the next-best odds at +210, while Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is listed at +300.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Saints to Make ‘Aggressive Push’ to Sign Tyrann Mathieu

The free-agent safety previously visited New Orleans in April.

By Jelani Scott
Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out Tyron Woodley (not pictured) at Amalie Arena.
Boxing

Jake Paul Teases Return to Boxing Ring in Tweet

The boxer will look to extend his unbeaten streak in the ring this August.

By Mike McDaniel
Joel Embiid with his hands on his knees.
NBA

Embiid Could Return to 76ers for Game 3 vs. Heat, per Report

The Philadelphia center needs to clear concussion protocol before attempting to play.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 22, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view of statue of Jackie Robinson (42) at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Jackie Robinson’s Bat From First ASG Receives Over $1 Million

The bat also came with a letter of authenticity from the Dodgers legend’s wife, Rachel.

By Jelani Scott
rob-font-marlon-vera-ufc-on-espn-35
MMA

Marlon Vera Earns Unanimous Decision Against Rob Front Behind Big Knockdowns

Vera took home the impressive win, 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46, in Saturday's UFC on ESPN 35 event.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Connor Heyward
NFL

Steelers Draft Brother of Cameron Heyward With Sixth-Round Pick

Pittsburgh brought in another player with family ties.

By Daniel Chavkin
Anthony Ratliff-Williams catches a pass for the Houston Gamblers
Extra Mustard

Watch: USFL’s Gamblers Score Wild Touchdown After Fumble

Anthony Ratliff-Williams didn't try to score this way.

By Daniel Chavkin
Max Mitchell speaks to the media at the combine.
Extra Mustard

Max Mitchell Receives Draft-Day Phone Call From Familiar Name

It wasn't Joe Douglas on the other end of the call.

By Daniel Chavkin