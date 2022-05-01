The 2022 NFL Draft was notable for its dearth of quarterbacks selected. Looking ahead to next year’s draft, the same storyline is not expected to apply.

The early betting lines have Alabama quarterback Bryce Young as the favorite to be taken with the first overall pick next year, according to ProFootballTalk. Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, has +200 odds to hear his name announced first next year.

This time last year, the betting favorite for the top pick was quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was benched as Oklahoma’s starter midway through the season and later transferred to South Carolina.

Young ran away with the Heisman Trophy last season, leading the Crimson Tide to the national title game. He threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns on the season, adding three scores on the ground.

Young would be Alabama’s first No. 1 NFL draft pick in nearly 75 years. Harry Gilmer was the top pick in 1948, while quarterback Joe Namath was the AFL draft’s first pick in 1965.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has the next-best odds at +210, while Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is listed at +300.

