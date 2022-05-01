NFL Draft 2022: All 262 Selections for Every Team

Just like that, the 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, and what a whirlwind it was.

Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback off the board at No. 20, while the next did not come until the 74th pick, when the Falcons selected Cincinnati signal-caller Desmond Ridder. That pick triggered the remaining quarterbacks to soon be selected—Matt Corral to the Panthers and Malik Willis to the Titans during Day 2 and Sam Howell to the Commanders on Saturday.

Jackson State coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders saw his first player be selected under his tenure—James Houston IV in the sixth round by the Lions. Cade Mays became this year’s No. 199 pick, the iconic spot where Tom Brady was drafted more than two decades ago, and the 49ers drafted quarterback Brock Purdy as the final pick, historically dubbed Mr. Irrelevant.

Reigning national champion Georgia broke records throughout the three days. Tight end John FitzPatrick, who was selected by the Falcons in the sixth round, was the 15th player to be drafted from the program, the most from one school since the draft went to seven rounds in 1994. The Bulldogs also had five defensive players selected in the first round, the most players on defense from one school to go in the first round.

Here is a team-by-team look at all of the picks from this year’s draft.

Arizona Cardinals

Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Atlanta Falcons

Round 1, Pick 8: Drake London, WR, USC

Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State Round 3, Pick 74: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1, Pick 14: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Buffalo Bills

Round 1, Pick 23: (from Cardinals via Ravens) Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor Round 5, Pick 148 (from Texans via Bears): Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

Carolina Panthers

Round 1, Pick 6: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Chicago Bears

Round 2, Pick 39: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee Round 5, Pick 168 (from Bills): Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1, Pick 31: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Cleveland Browns

Round 3, Pick 68 (from Texans) : Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1, Pick 24: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Denver Broncos

Round 2, No. 64 (from Rams): Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma

Detroit Lions

Round 1, Pick 2: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Green Bay Packers

Round 1, Pick 22 (from Raiders): Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia

Houston Texans

Round 1, Pick 3: Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU

Indianapolis Colts

Round 2, Pick 53 (from Vikings): Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1, Pick 1: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1, Pick No. 21 (from Patriots): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State Round 5, Pick No. 145 (from Lions via Broncos and Seahawks): Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky

Las Vegas Raiders

Round 3, Pick 90 (from Titans): Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

Los Angeles Chargers

Round 1, Pick No. 17: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

Los Angeles Rams

Round 3, Pick 104: Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin

Miami Dolphins

Round 3, Pick 102 (Compensatory from 49ers): Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1, Pick 32 (from Rams via Lions): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

New England Patriots

Round 1, Pick 29 (from 49ers via Dolphins and Chiefs): Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga

New Orleans Saints

Round 1, Pick No. 11 (from Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

New York Giants

Round 1, Pick 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

New York Jets

Round 1, Pick 4: Ahmad “Sauce” Garner, CB, Cincinnati

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1, Pick 13 (from Browns via Texans): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1, Pick 20: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

San Francisco 49ers

Round 2, Pick 61: Drake Jackson, LB, USC

Seattle Seahawks

Round 1, Pick 9 (from Broncos): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 2, Pick 33: Logan Hall, DT, Houston

Tennessee Titans

Round 1, Pick 18: (from Saints via Eagles): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Washington Commanders