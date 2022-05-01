NFL Draft 2022: All 262 Selections for Every Team
Just like that, the 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, and what a whirlwind it was.
Kenny Pickett was the first quarterback off the board at No. 20, while the next did not come until the 74th pick, when the Falcons selected Cincinnati signal-caller Desmond Ridder. That pick triggered the remaining quarterbacks to soon be selected—Matt Corral to the Panthers and Malik Willis to the Titans during Day 2 and Sam Howell to the Commanders on Saturday.
Jackson State coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders saw his first player be selected under his tenure—James Houston IV in the sixth round by the Lions. Cade Mays became this year’s No. 199 pick, the iconic spot where Tom Brady was drafted more than two decades ago, and the 49ers drafted quarterback Brock Purdy as the final pick, historically dubbed Mr. Irrelevant.
Reigning national champion Georgia broke records throughout the three days. Tight end John FitzPatrick, who was selected by the Falcons in the sixth round, was the 15th player to be drafted from the program, the most from one school since the draft went to seven rounds in 1994. The Bulldogs also had five defensive players selected in the first round, the most players on defense from one school to go in the first round.
Here is a team-by-team look at all of the picks from this year’s draft.
Arizona Cardinals
- Round 2, Pick 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
- Round 3, Pick 87: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State
- Round 3, Pick 100 (Compensatory): Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
- Round 6, Pick 201: Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC
- Round 6, Pick 215 (Compensatory): Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech
- Round 7, Pick 244: Christian Matthew, CB, Valdosta State
- Round 7, Pick 256 (Compensatory): Jesse Luketa, LB, Penn State
- Round 7, Pick 257 (Compensatory): Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma
Atlanta Falcons
- Round 1, Pick 8: Drake London, WR, USC
- Round 2, Pick 38 (from Panthers via Jets, Giants): Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State
- Round 2, Pick 58 (from Titans): Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
- Round 3, Pick 74: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
- Round 3, Pick 82 (from Colts): DeAngelo Malone, LB, Western Kentucky
- Round 5, Pick 151: Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
- Round 6, Pick 190: Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia
- Round 6, Pick 213 (Compensatory): John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia
Baltimore Ravens
- Round 1, Pick 14: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
- Round 1, Pick 25 (from Bills): Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
- Round 2, Pick 45: David Ojabo, LB, Michigan
- Round 3, Pick 76: Travis Jones, DT, UConn
- Round 4, Pick 110 (from Giants): Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota
- Round 4, Pick 119: Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
- Round 4, Pick 128 (from Cardinals): Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
- Round 4, Pick 130 (from Bills): Jordan Stout, P, Penn State
- Round 4, Pick 139: Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
- Round 4, Pick 141: Damarion Williams, CB, Houston
- Round 6, Pick 196 (from Eagles): Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri
Buffalo Bills
- Round 1, Pick 23: (from Cardinals via Ravens) Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
- Round 2, Pick 63 (from Bengals): James Cook, RB, Georgia
- Round 3, Pick 89: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
- Round 5, Pick 148 (from Texans via Bears): Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
- Round 6, Pick 180 (from Jaguars via Buccaneers): Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
- Round 6, Pick 185 (from Panthers): Christian Benford, CB, Villanova
- Round 6, Pick 209 (from Bengals): Luke Tenuta, OT, Virginia Tech
- Round 7, Pick 231 (from Falcons): Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson
Carolina Panthers
- Round 1, Pick 6: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
- Round 3, Pick 94 (from Chiefs via Patriots): Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
- Round 4, Pick 120 (from Saints via Commanders): Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
- Round 6, Pick 189 (from Commanders): Amaré Barno, LB, Virginia Tech
- Round 6, Pick 199 (from Raiders): Cade Mays, OG, Tennessee
- Round 7, Pick 242 (from Patriots via Dolphins): Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor
Chicago Bears
- Round 2, Pick 39: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
- Round 2, Pick 48 (from Chargers): Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
- Round 3, Pick 71: Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee
- Round 5, Pick 168 (from Bills): Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah
- Round 5, Pick 174 (from Bengals): Dominique Robinson, LB, Miami (OH)
- Round 6, Pick 186: Zachary Thomas, OT, San Diego State
- Round 6, Pick 203 (from Bills): Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor
- Round 6, Pick 207 (from Niners via Jets and Texans): Doug Kramer, C, Illinois
- Round 7, Pick 226 (from Giants via Bengals): Ja’Tyre Carter, OG, Southern
- Round 7, Pick 254 (Compensatory): Elijah Hicks, S, California
- Round 7, Pick 255 (Compensatory): Trenton Gill, P, NC State
Cincinnati Bengals
- Round 1, Pick 31: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
- Round 2, Pick 60 (from Buccaneers via Bills): Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
- Round 3, Pick 95: Zachary Carter, DT, Florida
- Round 4, Pick 136: Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota State
- Round 5, Pick 166 (from Cardinals via Eagles, Texans, Bears): Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo
- Round 7, Pick 252: Jeffrey Gunter, DE, Coastal Carolina
Cleveland Browns
- Round 3, Pick 68 (from Texans): Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
- Round 3, Pick 78: Alex Wright, DE, UAB
- Round 3, Pick 99 (Compensatory): David Bell, WR, Purdue
- Round 4, Pick 108 (from Texans): Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
- Round 4, Pick 124 (from Eagles via Texans): Cade York, K, LSU
- Round 5, Pick 156 (from Ravens via Vikings): Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
- Round 6, Pick 202 (from Cowboys): Michael Woods II, WR, Oklahoma
- Round 7, Pick 223 (from Lions): Isaiah Thomas, DE, Oklahoma
- Round 7, Pick 246 (from Bills): Dawson Deaton, C, Texas Tech
Dallas Cowboys
- Round 1, Pick 24: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
- Round 2, Pick 56: Sam Williams, OLB, Ole Miss
- Round 3, Pick 88: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
- Round 4, Pick 129: Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
- Round 5, Pick 155 (from Browns): Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota
- Round 5, Pick 167: DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State
- Round 5, Pick 176 (Compensatory): Damone Clark, LB, LSU
- Round 5, Pick 178 (Compensatory): John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas
- Round 6, Pick 193 (from Browns): Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State
Denver Broncos
- Round 2, No. 64 (from Rams): Nik Bonitto, LB, Oklahoma
- Round 3, No. 80 (from Saints via Texans): Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
- Round 4, No. 115: Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
- Round 4, No. 116 (from Seahawks): Eyioma Uwazurike, DE, Iowa State
- Round 5, No. 152: Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma
- Round 5, No. 162 (from Eagles via Texans): Montrell Washington, WR, Samford
- Round 5, No. 171 (from Packers): Luke Wattenberg, C, Washington
- Round 6, No. 206 (from Buccaneers via Jets and Eagles): Matt Henningsen, DT, Wisconsin
- Round 7, No. 232: Faion Hicks, CB, Wisconsin
Detroit Lions
- Round 1, Pick 2: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan
- Round 1, Pick 12: (from Vikings) Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Round 2, Pick 46 (from Vikings): Josh Paschal, DE, Kentucky
- Round 3, Pick 97: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
- Round 5, Pick 177: James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
- Round 6, Pick 188 (from Seahawks via Jaguars and Eagles): Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
- Round 6, Pick 217 (Compensatory): James Houston IV, LB, Jackson State
- Round 7, Pick 237 (from Saints via Eagles): Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State
Green Bay Packers
- Round 1, Pick 22 (from Raiders): Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia
- Round 1, Pick 28: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
- Round 2, Pick 53 (from Lions via Vikings): Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
- Round 3, Pick 92: Sean Rhyan, OG, UCLA
- Round 4, Pick 132: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
- Round 4, Pick 140: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
- Round 5, Pick 179 (Compensatory): Kingsley Enagbare, OLB, South Carolina
- Round 7, Pick 228 (from Bears via Texans): Tariq Carpenter, LB, Georgia Tech
- Round 7, Pick 234 (from Lions via Browns and Broncos): Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami
- Round 7, Pick 249: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
- Round 7, Pick 258 (Compensatory): Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska
Houston Texans
- Round 1, Pick 3: Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU
- Round 1, Pick 15 (from Dolphins via Eagles): Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
- Round 2, Pick 37: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
- Round 2, Pick 44 (from Browns): John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick 75 (from Broncos): Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
- Round 4, Pick 107 (from Lions via Browns): Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
- Round 5, Pick 150 (from Bears): Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford
- Round 5, Pick 170 (from Buccaneers via Patriots): Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State
- Round 6, Pick 205 (from Packers): Austin Deculus, OL, LSU
Indianapolis Colts
- Round 2, Pick 53 (from Vikings): Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
- Round 3, Pick 73 (from Commanders): Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
- Round 3, Pick 77 (from Vikings): Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
- Round 3, Pick 96 (from Rams via Broncos): Nick Cross, S, Maryland
- Round 5, Pick 159: Eric Johnson, DT, Missouri State
- Round 6, Pick 192(from Vikings): Andrew Ogletree, TE, Youngstown State
- Round 6, Pick 216 (compensatory pick): Curtis Brooks, DT, Cincinnati
- Round 7, Pick 239: Rodney Thomas II, S, Yale
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Round 1, Pick 1: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
- Round 1, Pick 27: Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah
- Round 3, Pick 65: Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky
- Round 3, Pick 70 (from Carolina): Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
- Round 5, Pick 154 (from Philadelphia): Snoop Conner, RB, Ole Miss
- Round 6, Pick 197 (from Philadelphia): Gregory Junior, DB, Ouachita Baptist
- Round 7, Pick 222: Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas
Kansas City Chiefs
- Round 1, Pick No. 21 (from Patriots): Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
- Round 1, Pick No. 30: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue
- Round 2, Pick No. 54 (from Patriots): Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
- Round 2, Pick No. 62: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
- Round 3, Pick No. 94: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
- Round 4, Pick No. 135: Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State
- Round 5, Pick No. 145 (from Lions via Broncos and Seahawks): Darian Kinnard, OT, Kentucky
- Round 7, Pick No. 243 (from Raiders via Patriots): Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State
- Round 7, Pick No. 251: Isaiah Pacheco, RB, Rutgers
- Round 7, Pick No. 259: Nazeeh Johnson, S, Marshall
Las Vegas Raiders
- Round 3, Pick 90 (from Titans): Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis
- Round 4, Pick 122 (from Vikings via Colts): Zamir White, RB, Georgia
- Round 4, Pick 126: Neil Farrell Jr., DT, LSU
- Round 5, Pick 175 (from Rams): Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee
- Round 7, Pick 238 (from Dolphins via Rams): Thayer Munford, OT, Ohio State
- Round 7, Pick 250 (from 49ers via Broncos and Vikings): Brittain Brown, RB, UCLA
Los Angeles Chargers
- Round 1, Pick No. 17: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
- Round 3, Pick No. 79: J.T. Woods, S, Baylor
- Round 4, Pick No. 123: Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
- Round 5, Pick No. 160: Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA
- Round 6, Pick No. 195: Jamaree Salyer, G, Georgia
- Round 6, Pick No. 214: Ja’Sir Taylor, CB, Wake Forest
- Round 7, Pick No. 236: Deane Leonard, DB, Ole Miss
- Round 7, Pick No. 260: Zander Horvath, FB, Purdue
Los Angeles Rams
- Round 3, Pick 104: Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin
- Round 4, Pick 142: Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State
- Round 5, Pick 164 (from Patriots via Raiders): Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
- Round 6, Pick 211: Quentin Lake, S, UCLA
- Round 6, Pick 212: Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia
- Round 7, Pick 235 (from Ravens via Jaguars and Buccaneers): Daniel Hardy, LB, Montana State
- Round 7, Pick 253: Russ Yeast, S, Kansas State
- Round 7, Pick 261 (Compensatory from Buccaneers): AJ Arcuri, OT, Michigan State
Miami Dolphins
- Round 3, Pick 102 (Compensatory from 49ers): Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
- Round 4, Pick 125 (from Steelers): Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
- Round 7, Pick 224 (from Texans via Patriots and Ravens): Cameron Goode, LB, California
- Round 7, Pick 247 (from Titans): Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State
Minnesota Vikings
- Round 1, Pick 32 (from Rams via Lions): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
- Round 2, Pick 42 (from Colts via Commanders): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
- Round 2, Pick 59 (from Packers): Ed Ingram, G, LSU
- Round 3, Pick 66 (from Lions): Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
- Round 4, Pick 118 (from Browns): Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
- Round 5, Pick 165 (from Raiders): Esezi Otomewo, DE, Minnesota
- Round 5, Pick 169 (from Titans via Raiders): Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
- Round 6, Pick 184 (from Jets): Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois
- Round 6, Pick 191 (from Ravens via Chiefs): Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
- Round 7, Pick 227 (from Panthers via Raiders): Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina
New England Patriots
- Round 1, Pick 29 (from 49ers via Dolphins and Chiefs): Cole Strange, G, Chattanooga
- Round 2, Pick 50 (from Dolphins via Chiefs): Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
- Round 3, Pick 85: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
- Round 4, Pick 121 (from Dolphins via Chiefs): Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State
- Round 4, Pick 127: Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State
- Round 4, Pick 137 (from Rams via Texans and Panthers): Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
- Round 6, Pick 183 (from Texans): Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina
- Round 6, Pick 200: Sam Roberts, DT, Northwest Missouri State
- Round 6, Pick 210 (from Rams): Chasen Hines, OL, LSU
- Round 7, Pick 245 (from Cowboys via Texans): Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan
New Orleans Saints
- Round 1, Pick No. 11 (from Commanders): Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Round 1, Pick No. 19 (from Eagles): Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
- Round 2, Pick No. 49: Alontae Taylor, S, Tennessee
- Round 5, Pick No. 161: D’Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
- Round 6, Pick No. 194 (from Colts via Eagles): Jordan Jackson, DT, Air Force
New York Giants
- Round 1, Pick 5: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
- Round 1, Pick 7 (from Bears): Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
- Round 2, Pick 43 (from Falcons): Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
- Round 3, Pick 67: Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina
- Round 3, Pick 81 (from Dolphins): Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
- Round 4, Pick 112 (from Bears): Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
- Round 4, Pick 114 (from Falcons): Dane Belton, S, Iowa
- Round 5, Pick 146 (from Jets): Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
- Round 5, Pick 147: D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State
- Round 5, Pick 173 (from Chiefs via Ravens): Marcus McKethan, OG, North Carolina
- Round 6, Pick 182: Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
New York Jets
- Round 1, Pick 4: Ahmad “Sauce” Garner, CB, Cincinnati
- Round 1, Pick 10 (from Seahawks): Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Round 1, Pick 26 (from Titans): Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State
- Round 2, Pick 36 (from Giants): Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
- Round 3, Pick 101 (from Saints via Eagles, Titans): Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
- Round 4, Pick 111 (from Panthers): Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana
- Round 4, Pick 117 (from Vikings): Micheal Clemons, DE, Texas A&M
Philadelphia Eagles
- Round 1, Pick 13 (from Browns via Texans): Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia
- Round 2, Pick 51: Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska
- Round 3, Pick 83: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- Round 6, Pick 181 (from Lions): Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas
- Round 6, Pick 198 (from Steelers via Jaguars): Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Round 1, Pick 20: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- Round 2, Pick 52: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
- Round 3, Pick 84: DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M
- Round 4, Pick 138 (Compensatory): Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
- Round 6, Pick 208 (from Chiefs): Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State
- Round 7, Pick 225 (from Jets): Mark Robinson, LB, Ole Miss
- Round 7, Pick 241: Chris Oladokun, QB, South Dakota State
San Francisco 49ers
- Round 2, Pick 61: Drake Jackson, LB, USC
- Round 3, Pick 93: Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU
- Round 3, Pick 105 (Compensatory): Danny Gray, WR, SMU
- Round 4, Pick 134: Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA
- Round 5, Pick 172: Samuel Womack, CB, Toledo
- Round 6, Pick 187 (from Broncos): Nick Zakelj, OT, Fordham
- Round 6, Pick 220 (Compensatory): Kalia Davis, DT, UCF
- Round 6, Pick 221 (Compensatory): Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State
- Round 7, Pick 262 (Compensatory): Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State
Seattle Seahawks
- Round 1, Pick 9 (from Broncos): Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
- Round 2, Pick 40 (from Broncos): Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota
- Round 2, Pick 41: Ken Walker III, RB, Michigan State
- Round 3, Pick 72: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
- Round 4, Pick 109 (from Jets): Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
- Round 5, Pick 153: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
- Round 5, Pick 158 (from Dolphins via Patriots and Chiefs): Tyreke Smith, DE, Ohio State
- Round 7, Pick 229: Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
- Round 7, Pick 233 (from Vikings via Chiefs): Dareke Young, WR, Lenoir-Rhyne
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Round 2, Pick 33: Logan Hall, DT, Houston
- Round 2, Pick 57 (from Bills): Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan
- Round 3, Pick 91: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
- Round 4, Pick 106 (from Jaguars): Cade Otton, TE, Washington
- Round 4, Pick 133: Jake Camarda, P, Georgia
- Round 5, Pick 157 (from Vikings via Jaguars): Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State
- Round 6, Pick 218 (from Rams): Ko Kieft, TE, Minnesota
- Round 7, Pick 248: Andre Anthony, DE, LSU
Tennessee Titans
- Round 1, Pick 18: (from Saints via Eagles): Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- Round 2, Pick 35 (from Jets): Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
- Round 3, Pick 69 (from Jes): Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State
- Round 3, Pick 86 (from Raiders): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- Round 4, Pick 131: Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
- Round 4, Pick 143 (Compensatory): Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
- Round 5, Pick 163 (from Steelers via Jets): Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA
- Round 6, Pick 204: Theo Jackson, S, Tennessee
- Round 6, Pick 219 (Compensatory): Chance Campbell, LB, Ole Miss
Washington Commanders
- Round 1, Pick 16: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- Round 2, Pick 47: Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama
- Round 3, Pick 98 (Compensatory): Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama
- Round 4, Pick 113: Percy Butler, S, Louisiana
- Round 5, Pick 144 (from Jaguars via Panthers): Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
- Round 5, Pick 149 (from Panthers): Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
- Round 7, Pick 230: Chris Paul, OG, Tulsa
- Round 7, Pick 240 (from Eagles via Colts): Christian Holmes, CB, Oklahoma State