Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown Traded to Philadelphia Eagles
Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown Traded to Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown Reveals Jalen Hurts Pushed for Eagles to Trade for Him

Wide receiver A.J. Brown will swap out his old Titans jersey for a new set of Eagles threads next season after he was traded during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft last Thursday. 

Tennessee dealt the 24-year-old receiver after he requested a trade and Philadelphia footed the bill, sending back the No. 18 pick and a third-rounder. The Eagles also signed the 2020 Pro Bowler to a four-year, $100 million contract extension that includes $57 million guaranteed, making him the fourth-highest paid receiver in the NFL.

Prior to last Thursday it remained unclear where Brown would be traded, or if he would even be moved at all. However, the receiver had an important advocate in the Eagles locker room: quarterback Jalen Hurts. 

During his introductory press conference on Monday, Brown said that Hurts put a “bug in [the Eagles'] ear,” and lobbied the team to get a deal done. The two players had developed a friendship over the years after Hurts tried to recruit Brown to join him at Alabama out of high school. 

Brown ended up choosing Ole Miss, but Hurts was clearly persistent about teaming up, this time in the NFL.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I’m extremely excited to play with him,” Brown said Monday. “We always joked about it, but we never thought it would be reality.”

Brown was effective in his first three NFL seasons in Tennessee, hauling in 185 receptions for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns. Although he stated that he has no “bad blood” with the Titans, he made clear that he’s ready to turn the page and begin a new chapter.

“I built relationships over the last three years with a lot of good friends, and just to see it go, just leaving the building, it’s tough,” he said. “But I’m also excited to be an Eagle and to be a part of a great organization.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Eagles coverage, go to Eagles Today. 

Breaking
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

YOU MAY LIKE

New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt reacts as Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York.
Extra Mustard

Umpire Apologizes to Mets Pitcher Between Innings After Blowing Call

After missing what should have been a called third strike, home plate umpire Chad Fairchild owned up to his mistake.

By Nick Selbe
Aug 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) pose with the MVP trophy after a victory by Seattle over the Connecticut Sun during the Inaugural WNBA Commissioners Cup Championship Game at Footprint Center.
Play
WNBA

Five Biggest Questions Ahead of 2022 WNBA Season

Will Seattle be the team to beat? Or will a healthy Elena Delle Donne vault Washington up the standings? Evaluating that and more ahead of the 2022 season.

By Ben Pickman
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, front, of Greece, drives past Boston Celtics center Al Horford, top, in the second half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies Game 2 Bets

Bets and analysis for Tuesday’s Game 2 of the NBA playoffs featuring the Celtics welcoming the Bucks and the Grizzlies hosting the Warriors.

By Kyle Wood
Bam Adebayo shoots a fadeaway jumper over Paul Reed
Play
NBA

SI:AM | The Heat Did Not Mess Around

They look like a real title contender.

By Dan Gartland
USATSI_15962351
MMA

Rose Namajunas Looks to Rewrite History at UFC 274

With the taste of defeat to Carla Esparza still lingering nearly eight years later, the two-time strawweight champ enters Saturday's rematch more motivated than ever.

By Justin Barrasso
Baylor Scheierman
College Basketball

Inside the Highs and Lows of the Transfer Portal

College basketball's infamous portal serves as a fun business for players, point of stress for coaches.

By Jason Jordan
Baylor Scheierman dribbles while with South Dakota State
Play
College Basketball

In Adding Scheierman, Creighton Can Stake Claim for No. 1

The coveted South Dakota State guard joins what was already a stacked roster in Omaha.

By Kevin Sweeney
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani tosses the ball to himself after a hit by the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Arlington, Texas.
Extra Mustard

Minor Leaguer’s ‘Strikeout’ Due to Baseball’s Rule Change Goes Viral

Pace of play remains a key issue for Major League Baseball to address. This hitter found out the hard way just how seriously the matter is being taken by umpires.

By Nick Selbe