NFL
Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown Traded to Philadelphia Eagles
Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown Traded to Philadelphia Eagles

Ryan Tannehill on Titans Trading A.J. Brown: ‘It Hurts’

Last weekend’s NFL draft represented a major shake up in the future of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Not only did the franchise draft his potential successor in Malik Willis out of Liberty, but the team also dealt his top target of the last few years.

During Thursday’s first round, the Titans sent wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles for the No. 18 pick and an additional third-round pick. Tennessee used the newly-acquired first-rounder to draft a replacement in Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

Tannehill gave a particularly honest press conference on Tuesday, in which he opened up about the “deep scar” that last season’s playoff loss to the Bengals left, as well as his role—or lack thereof—in Willis’s development. He was also pretty open about not being thrilled with the Brown deal.

“Professionally, it hurt,” Tannehill told reporters. “Top target, heck of a football player, made big plays for us consistently over the last three years. Personally it hurt. A.J.’s a good friend. Had a lot of great times, great memories on and off the field with him. Not being able to see him on a daily basis is going to be different, going to be hard. Happy to see him get what he wanted, but at the end of the day, it hurts.”

Brown was the clear top-target for Tannehill and the Titans offense since his first year in the league. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in each of his three NFL seasons, after the team took him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

He and the Titans were pretty far apart on contract negotiations as he entered his fourth year in the league. He says Tennessee didn’t reach $20 million per year, while he wound up signing for a four-year deal worth $100 million, per Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer. The deal includes $57 million in guaranteed money, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports.

Without Brown, Tennessee could rely even more heavily on the Derrick Henry-led rushing attack, while Burks and offseason acquisition Robert Woods should have big roles with Tannehill in the passing game.

