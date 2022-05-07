Skip to main content
Marcell Dareus at Ravens Minicamp Tryout After Two Years Out of NFL

Veteran defensive tackle Marcell Dareus is trying out with the Ravens at rookie minicamp, coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Dareus has been out of the league since the 2019, when he appeared in six games with the Jaguars.

The former No. 3 pick in the 2011 NFL draft has appeared in 121 games across 10 seasons in the league, making 107 starts. The best season of his career came in 2014, when he recorded 10 sacks and was named first-team All-Pro with the Bills.

Dareus’s last productive season came in 2018 with Jacksonville, as he made 15 starts with 23 solo tackles and one sack. Despite making 15 starts, his production in ’18 was well off his peak with Buffalo in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

In addition to Dareus, the Ravens are also holding a tryout with veteran wide receiver Geronimo Allison. Allison played in three games with the Lions last season, but did not record a reception. 

Allison spent the first four seasons of his career with the Packers, where he recorded 89 receptions for 1,045 yards and six touchdowns.

