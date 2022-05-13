Skip to main content
2022 NFL Schedule Release: Biggest Winners and Losers
2022 NFL Schedule Release: Biggest Winners and Losers

Carson Wentz Explains Mindset on Approaching Game at Eagles

The NFL schedule was released on Thursday, and many players finally got the chance to see when they will play their former team.

One player, though, gets to face two of his former teams for the first time this year. Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will play the Colts in Indianapolis and the Eagles both at home and in Philadelphia, his first action against both since leaving each.

While Wentz was more recently a Colt, it’s the Eagles revenge game that is more interesting. Wentz won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia, had a falling out with the team, and now plays for one of its biggest rivals.

However, Wentz isn’t trying to make too much of the games. Washington hosts the Eagles in Week 3, but Wentz knows the tougher game will be going to Philadelphia in Week 10.

“I know that'll be a big game. A lot of emotions,” Wentz said, via NFL.com. “I’m sure fans will eat that one up and it’ll be fun—make for a good storyline. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be just another ballgame. It’s going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes. So I’m excited for it, but at the same time, I’m trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it’s just football. Can’t press. Can’t do too much.”

At one point, Wentz signed a large four-year extension to remain in Philadelphia, but his poor play in 2020 led to the team dealing him to the Colts. After a year in Indianapolis, Wentz will start for the Commanders, his third team in the last three seasons.

Wentz also plays the Jaguars in Week 1, the team that ended his playoff hopes with the Colts last year and whose new head coach is his former head coach, Doug Pederson. Washington also travels to Indianapolis in Week 8.

