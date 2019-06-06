The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a four-year contract extension with quarterback Carson Wentz, the team announced Thursday.

The deal keeps Wentz under Philadelphia's control through the 2024 season. The extension is worth a reported $128 million and includes over $107 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal can also reportedly escalate from $128 million to a max value of $144 million and brings the total worth of Wentz's deal to six-years, $154 million.

Wentz shared a video expressing his excitement about staying in Philadelphia for the foreseeable future.

Wentz, 26, was entering the penultimate season of his rookie deal; he was due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021. The Eagles drafted Wentz out of North Dakota State with the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

In 2017, Wentz continued after a strong rookie campaign and emerged as a league MVP candidate, throwing for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 13 games before suffering season-ending torn ACL and LCL injuries in Week 14. Philadelphia went 11–2 with Wentz as its starter that season, and went on to claim its first-ever Super Bowl title behind backup quarterback Nick Foles.

Wentz returned as the Eagles starter in 2018, but wasn't as productive. Philadelphia had a 5–6 record with Wentz before his back injury sidelined him through the final three games of the regular season and into the Eagles' postseason run.

The one-time Pro Bowler will reassume starting duties for the Eagles in 2019 following Foles's departure to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency earlier this offseason.