NFL Schedule Release 2022: Full Slates for All 32 Teams

The NFL released its full 2022 schedule on Thursday night, making the 17-game slates for all 32 teams official.

Some major games have trickled out over the last few weeks. Russell Wilson won’t have to wait long to head back to Seattle for the first time, as his Broncos play at the Seahawks for Monday Night Football in Week 1. The Chiefs will host the Chargers in Week 2 for the first game of Amazon Prime’s new Thursday Night Football deal.

The Giants and Packers will play in London on Sunday, Oct. 9 to start the Week 5 slate. This year also features the Saints vs. Vikings and Jaguars vs. Broncos in London, the Buccaneers vs. Seahawks in Munich and the 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City.

Thanksgiving features three matchups: Bills at Lions, Giants at Cowboys and Patriots at Vikings. Fans will also have a three-game Christmas slate this year, with Packers at Dolphins, Broncos at Rams and Buccaneers at Cardinals, though most of Week 16’s games will be played on Christmas Eve. New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, and will feature games including Saints at Eagles, Colts at Giants and Vikings at Packers.

Here are links for the full 17-game schedules for all 32 NFL franchises during the 2022 season:

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season begins with a Thursday night NBC game between two of the league’s well-established powers, as the Buffalo Bills travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8.

