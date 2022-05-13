Skip to main content
2022 NFL Schedule Release: Best Primetime Games
2022 NFL Schedule Release: Best Primetime Games

Jarvis Landry Confirms He’s Signing With Saints

New Orleans added another top-tier wide receiver to its roster ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Jarvis Landry confirmed on Friday that he is signing with the Saints, after  multiple sources reported the move, including Jordan Schultz

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Landry will play on a one-year deal with the team.

Landry tweeted “WHO DAT” shortly after news broke of his signing, adding a video featuring Saints highlights, as well as those from his college and pro careers. The five-time NFL Pro Bowler is no stranger to Louisiana. He played at Lutcher High School in Louisiana and was part of a dynamic duo along with Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU from 2011 to 2013 before entering the league. 

The 29-year-old, who led the league in receptions in 2017, has recorded 43 total touchdowns throughout his NFL career with the Dolphins and most recently the Browns. Landry has recorded 688 receptions for 7,598 yards through 123 games in his eight-year NFL career. 

Landry joins a wide receiver group that now includes Michael Thomas and newly drafted Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, who agreed to a four-year deal worth $19,271,874 on Friday according to his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey, of Rosenhaus Sports.

His return home to Louisiana comes after the Saints recently signed veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu less than two weeks ago.

Mathieu tweeted his excitement for Landry’s move to New Orleans on social media. “@God_Son80 let’s do it like old times Soulja,” Mathieu tweeted.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

