NFL

Saints Expected to Sign Tyrann Mathieu, per Report

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu will sign with the Saints in the coming days, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The momentum for a deal between New Orleans and the two-time All-Pro safety gained steam prior to the NFL draft, and the contract was reached as anticipated on Monday.

Mathieu initially visited New Orleans in April and also had a visit with Philadelphia. However, once a deal was not reached with either of the two clubs, it remained a mystery where Mathieu would play in 2022.

Kansas City was once seen as a candidate to re-sign their Pro Bowl safety, but ultimately moved on from Mathieu after signing safety Justin Reid to a deal earlier in free agency.

There is still plenty left in the tank for the soon-to-be 30-year-old Mathieu, who is tied for fifth in the NFL with 13 interceptions over the past three seasons with the Chiefs. He is 26 interceptions total across his nine seasons in the NFL, including three returned for touchdowns.

