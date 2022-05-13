Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested in Colorado, Sheriff Confirms
Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested in Colorado, Sheriff Confirms

Jerry Jeudy Arrest: Colorado Sheriff Shares Information on Incident

Sheriff Tyler Brown of Arapahoe County, Colo., released further details in a news conference regarding the arrest of Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy earlier on Thursday.

Jeudy is currently being held at the Arapahoe County jail on charges of “second degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer.” While the violations are considered to be a misdemeanor, the 23-year-old is presently on a no-bond hold according to the sheriff’s office. As a result, he will be required to appear in front of a judge before he can be released.

According to Brown, Deputies arrived at an address within the county around 10:15 a.m. MT to a woman seeking to keep the peace in a situation. The woman had items that she claims Jeudy “was in control of.”

Brown said Jeudy and the woman have a one-month-old child together. KDVR-TV in Denver received a copy of the affidavit of Jeudy’s arrest in which the woman stated that “things got crazy” between her and Jeudy and that the Broncos wideout put her wallet, medical paperwork for their child and the baby’s car seat in his car, preventing her from getting access to the items.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Jeudy confirmed the woman’s claim to deputies, saying that “she took one of his three phones and would not give it back” to him as the reason he initiated his behavior, according to Brown. While Jeudy remains in jail, the woman said she does not want to get the Broncos wideout in trouble but simply “wants her items back so she can leave” and return to Virginia.

Brown said there was no physical contact in the incident, and that the domestic violence enhancer was added because he has a child with the woman. If Jeudy is found guilty, he could face a jail sentence and/or a fine. Jeudy will appear before a county judge on Friday morning and a temporary protection order will go into effect on Friday as well.

Earlier, Denver released a statement saying the franchise is "aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information,” per Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post

The Broncos drafted Jeudy at No. 15 in 2020 NFL draft. The former Crimson Tide standout and 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner compiled 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns in 16 appearances in his rookie season. However, in 2021, injuries derailed his production, limiting him to 38 catches, 467 yards in 10 games. 

Breaking
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

YOU MAY LIKE

Chiefs Helmet
NFL

Chiefs 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Here’s who Kansas City will face in 2022 after finishing among the league's best in 2021.

By Wilton Jackson
Jacksonville Jaguars mascot
NFL

Jaguars 2022 Schedule Released: 17 Opponents, Game Dates

Can Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson right the ship in Jacksonville after four straight seasons with losing records?

By Madeline Coleman
tom-brady-nfl-schedule-built
NFL

How the NFL Built the 2022 Schedule

An offseason of superstar trades, plus Tom Brady’s retirement and unretirement, led to a busy year for those who put together the 272-game puzzle.

By Albert Breer
Lovie Smith
NFL

Texans 2022 Schedule Released: Opponents, Game Dates

Will Houston be able to bounce back from consecutive losing seasons and the controversy at quarterback?

By Madeline Coleman
Aaron Rodgers celebrates a victory with a fist pump.
NFL

Packers 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Green Bay is looking for a fourth straight NFC North title.

By Daniel Chavkin
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90)
NFL

Steelers 2022 Schedule Released

Here’s who the Steelers will face in the regular season as they navigate a new quarterback era.

By Madison Williams
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) stands with head coach Kyle Shanahan.
NFL

49ers 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Despite uncertainty about the futures of Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel, San Francisco is poised to compete for an NFC West crown this fall.

By Zach Koons
Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions
NFL

Lions 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Here is a look at Detroit's 2022 schedule as they look to improve during this rebuild.

By Daniel Chavkin