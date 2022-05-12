Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy is in police custody after being arrested by sheriff deputies in Arapahoe County, Colo. on Thursday, the county sheriff’s office announced.

Jeudy, 23, is being held at the Arapahoe County jail on charges of “second degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer.” The violations are considered to be a misdemeanor; Jeudy is currently on a no bond hold, meaning he will have to appear in front of a judge before he can be released.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, Jeudy was taken into custody earlier in the day around 12 p.m. MT.

No further details have been released at this time.

In a statement, the Broncos said they are “aware of the matter involving Jerry Jeudy and are in the process of gathering more information,” per Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post.

Drafted 15th overall in 2020, Jeudy has had a slow start to his NFL career following a standout three-year run at Alabama. The 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner compiled 52 catches for 856 yards and three touchdowns in 16 appearances (14 starts) as a rookie before having his 2021 season derailed by injury. Jeudy finished the season with a 38-catch, 467-yard and 0-TD stat line after appearing in just 10 games (five starts).