Commanders 2022 Schedule Released: Washington’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates
The 2022 offseason has been a historic one for the Commanders, who debuted a new franchise nickname after playing under the “Washington Football Team” moniker for the last two seasons. As the organization enters a new era, the players and staff on the field are hoping to change the trajectory of the team’s recent results.
The Commanders struggled to rise out of mediocrity in 2021, finishing their fifth straight season with a losing record at 7–10. In Ron Rivera’s second year at the helm, Washington struggled to get consistent play at quarterback from Taylor Heinicke and didn’t get the production that it expected from its stout, young defense after a remarkable 2020 campaign.
The Commanders immediately tried to solve one of those problems this offseason by trading for Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. The former No. 2 pick will return to the NFC East to play for his third different team in three years.
Although Washington won the division just two seasons ago, it’s been over 15 years since the franchise won a playoff game. Here’s who the Commanders will have to face in they hope to get back to the postseason and advance in 2022.
Full Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Jaguars
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Lions
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Eagles
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Cowboys
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Titans
- Week 6: Thursday, October 13 at Bears
- Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Packers
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Colts
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Vikings
- Week 10: Monday, November 14 at Eagles
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Texans
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Falcons
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Giants
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: Pool Date TBD vs. Giants
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at 49ers
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Browns
- Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Cowboys
