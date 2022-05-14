[Editor’s note: This story contains alleged accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/]

Former Seahawks and Ravens safety Earl Thomas was arrested in Orange County, Texas on Friday for violating a protective order two or more times within 12 months.

Thomas allegedly sent threatening text messages to a woman about her and her children. The violation is a third-degree felony, and his arrest comes more than two weeks after an initial arrest warrant was issued on April 27.

The woman, who is reportedly Thomas’s ex-wife, was allegedly told by Thomas that he had obtained two hand guns and he would “kick [her] ass.”

The police said Thomas also texted his ex-wife saying, “I hope u in the car with him and the kids and yall drive off the road. Ima let my momma and my cousins poison they ass.”

The warrant and subsequent arrest comes weeks after the 33-year-old Thomas told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on April 22 that he wanted to pursue a return to the NFL. The three-time First Team All-Pro has not played in a game since the 2019 season after he signed a four-year contract with the Ravens. Baltimore released Thomas during training camp in August 2020 after he punched teammate Chuck Clark during a practice in camp.