Free-Agent Pass Rusher Melvin Ingram Signs With Dolphins, per Report

The Dolphins added more firepower to their defense Sunday after reportedly agreeing to terms with one of the biggest remaining names on the free-agent market.

Miami is signing veteran defensive end Melvin Ingram to an undisclosed deal, according to multiple reports. The news of the three-time Pro Bowler’s signing was first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz

Ingram, 33, spent time with the Steelers and Chiefs in 2021, accumulating 25 tackles and two sacks in 15 total appearances with seven starts. He also recorded two sacks and three QB hits in three playoff starts for the Chiefs after starting in Weeks 13–18. Ingram landed in Kansas City following a trade with Pittsburgh in November, less than four months after the former first-round pick signed a one-year deal with the team.

Ingram now heads to Miami where he should add a nice boost to a formidable pass rush led by Emmanuel Ogbah and Christian Wilkins.

Drafted 18th overall out of South Carolina in 2012, Ingram enjoyed a fruitful run with the Chargers to begin his career. Despite dealing with numerous knee injuries throughout his nine-year tenure, Ingram accumulated 360 tackles (70 for a loss), 49 sacks and 14 forced fumbles, as well as a trio of Pro Bowl nods from 2017 to ’19.

