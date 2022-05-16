Skip to main content
Luka Doncic, Drew Brees and Raccoons at a Baseball Game on Today’s SI Feed

Dennis Allen: Saints Haven’t Discussed NFL Return With Drew Brees

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees caused a stir online in the last couple of days with a series of tweets about a possible comeback. But Saints coach Dennis Allen put water on the rumors Monday. 

While at the Saints’ Hall of Fame golf tournament, Allen addressed Brees’s tweets. 

“I think it was a comment made in jest, and we certainly haven’t had any conversations in that regard,” Allen said, per ESPN.

Brees, who spent his first year of retirement with NBC, responded to reports that he was leaving the network while also mentioning that he may even play football again in a tweet. 

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees tweeted. “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all the above. I’ll let you know.”

Before that, the 43-year-old commented on New Orleans’s latest signings of wide receiver Jarvis Landry and safety Tyrann Mathieu and said the moves “makes me want to come back and play again.” 

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis also said he had not spoken to Brees, per ESPN, and said the signal-caller is “capable of anything he wants to do” but said he would “stay away” from any speculation on a return. 

