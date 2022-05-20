Daniel Jones Reacts to Giants’ Decision on His Contract

More than three weeks ago, the Giants declined quarterback Daniel Jones’s fifth-year option of his rookie contract. Jones, who will now begin the final year of his contract in the 2022 season, would have received $22,384,000 in the ’23 campaign.

Jones spoke to reporters on Friday about the franchise’s decision, blatantly saying that he had an “it is what it is” mentality about the contract situation and that it was a decision that was “out of his hands.”

Instead of worrying about his current contract, Jones is focused on putting together a successful season in 2022, which could lead to him getting a new contract with the team or taking his talents elsewhere.

“…If we win games and we have a good season then that’s going to take care of a lot of things for everyone,” Jones said. “Everything we do is about that goal.”

If Jones exceeds expectations next season, the Giants could give him the franchise tag, allowing the Giants signal caller to make nearly $30 million. The franchise, which is under new leadership with coach Brian Daboll, could also sign him to a long-term deal.

Jones has recorded 45 touchdown passes since he entered the NFL in 2019. During the 2021 season, he missed six games after suffering a neck strain and threw for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

