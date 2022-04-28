Report: Giants Decline Fifth-Year Option on Daniel Jones
The Giants have decided quarterback Daniel Jones’s fifth-year option, per NFL Network.
The quarterback is now entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract in 2022. Jones’s fifth-year option would have costed the Giants $22,384,000 in 2023.
Jones will continue to be the Giants quarterback in 2022, and there is still a chance the 24-year-old will remain on the Giants’ roster past this upcoming season. If he surpasses expectations in 2022, the Giants have a chance to franchise tag him, which would allow Jones to earn around $30 million. The team can also offer the quarterback a long-term deal.
The Giants will be under new leadership this season with head coach Brian Daboll in charge. If Daboll and the coaching staff see more consistency with Jones, it is possible he could stay on the team long-term.
Jones has tallied 45 touchdown passes since entering the league in 2019. He missed six games last season after suffering a neck strain.
