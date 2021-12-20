Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Publish date:
Player(s)
Daniel Jones

Giants Shut Down Daniel Jones for the Rest of Season With Neck Injury

Author:

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was placed on the injured reserve list with a neck injury he's been dealing with, the team announced Monday. His season is over. 

“Over the course of the past few weeks, Daniel has been examined by Dr. Frank Cammisa of Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Robert Watkins of the Marina Spine Center at Marina Del Rey Hospital,” head athletic trainer Ronnie Barnes said in the release. “Our medical team has continued to consult with Dr. Cammisa and Dr. Watkins regarding Daniel's condition and symptoms, and at this point, Daniel has not been cleared for contact. We felt the prudent decision was to place Daniel on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With continued rest and treatment, we expect a full recovery.”

Jones injured his neck against the Eagles on Nov. 28 and has not appeared in a game since. His season ends with 2,428 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions in 11 games. 

New York also placed wide receiver Sterling Shepard on the injured reserve list with a torn Achilles tendon. 

