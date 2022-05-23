Skip to main content
NFL
Stephen Curry, George Kittle and Drake on Today's SI Feed
The Hardest Schedule in the NFL This Year, per PFF

The 2022 NFL season is still months away from beginning, but that hasn’t stopped Pro Football Focus from taking a deep dive into different teams’ schedules. Some got luckier than most. And then there’s the Chiefs. 

Kansas City has the toughest 2022 schedule of any NFL team, according to PFF. The Patriots, Dolphins, Raiders and Bills round out the top five. 

It’s no coincidence that all five teams are from the same two divisions. The AFC East features last year’s top-rated defense in Buffalo, an improved Miami team and the never-ending dynasty in New England. The revamped AFC West is widely considered to be the toughest division in the entire NFL as well. 

Kansas City will have to run the gauntlet next year if Patrick Mahomes and Co. want to return to the playoffs and another Super Bowl. Here’s how Kansas City’s schedule looks: 

  • Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11 at Cardinals
  • Week 2: Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Chargers
  • Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25 at Colts
  • Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2 at Buccaneers
  • Week 5: Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Raiders
  • Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Bills
  • Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 49ers
  • Week 8: BYE
  • Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Titans
  • Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jaguars
  • Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20 at Chargers
  • Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Rams
  • Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4 at Bengals
  • Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 at Broncos
  • Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18 at Texans
  • Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seahawks
  • Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Broncos
  • Week 18: Date TBD at Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs
