The 2022 NFL season is still months away from beginning, but that hasn’t stopped Pro Football Focus from taking a deep dive into different teams’ schedules. Some got luckier than most. And then there’s the Chiefs.

Kansas City has the toughest 2022 schedule of any NFL team, according to PFF. The Patriots, Dolphins, Raiders and Bills round out the top five.

It’s no coincidence that all five teams are from the same two divisions. The AFC East features last year’s top-rated defense in Buffalo, an improved Miami team and the never-ending dynasty in New England. The revamped AFC West is widely considered to be the toughest division in the entire NFL as well.

Kansas City will have to run the gauntlet next year if Patrick Mahomes and Co. want to return to the playoffs and another Super Bowl. Here’s how Kansas City’s schedule looks:

Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 11 at Cardinals

Week 2: Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Chargers

Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 25 at Colts

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 2 at Buccaneers

Week 5: Monday, Oct. 10 vs. Raiders

Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 16 vs. Bills

Week 7: Sunday, Oct. 23 at 49ers

Week 8: BYE



Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Titans

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 13 vs. Jaguars

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 20 at Chargers

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 27 vs. Rams

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 4 at Bengals

Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 11 at Broncos

Week 15: Sunday, Dec. 18 at Texans

Week 16: Saturday, Dec. 24 vs. Seahawks

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 1 vs. Broncos

Week 18: Date TBD at Raiders

