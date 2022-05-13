Skip to main content
Chiefs 2022 Schedule Released: Kansas City's 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Chiefs enter the 2022 season after falling one game shy of making their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance to end the 2021 season. Kansas City finished 12–5 last season.

However, there have been some significant changes to the franchise since losing to the Bengals in the AFC conference championship game on Jan. 30. Kansas City lost wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a trade to the Dolphins and Charvarius Ward in free agency, but brought in former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, safety Justin Reid and running back Ronald Jones, among others. The team also used the franchise tag to keep left tackle Orlando Brown.

Kansas City also added some new faces to the team in this year’s draft including two first-round picks in Washington’s Trent McDuffie and Purdue’s George Karlaftis. The AFC West division will be a tough one this season due to all of the offseason moves between the Raiders, Broncos and the Chargers.

Beyond the Chiefs division opponents, here's who Kansas City will face next season. 

Full Schedule

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Cardinals
  • Week 2: Thursday, September 15 vs. Chargers
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Colts
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Buccaneers
  • Week 5: Monday, October 10 vs. Raiders
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Bills
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at 49ers
  • Week 8: BYE
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Titans
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Jaguars
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Chargers
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Rams
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Bengals
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Broncos
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Texans
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Seahawks
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Broncos
  • Week 18: Date TBD at Raiders
Home Games

  • Week 2: Thursday, September 15 vs. Chargers
  • Week 5: Monday, October 10 vs. Raiders
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Bills
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 vs. Titans
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Jaguars
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Rams
  • Week 16: Saturday, December 24 vs. Seahawks
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 vs. Broncos

Away Games

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Cardinals
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Colts
  • Week 4: Sunday, October 2 at Buccaneers
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 at 49ers
  • Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Chargers
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Cincinnati
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Broncos
  • Week 15: Sunday, December 18 at Texans
  • Week 18: Date TBD at Raiders

More NFL Schedule Coverage:

How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule
Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year
Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games
Five Best Games to Bet
• Arrowhead Report: It’s a Passing League: How the Chiefs’ Offseason Overhauls Reset KC’s Future 

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report. 

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

