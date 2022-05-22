Making the Case for Josh Gordon on the Chiefs’ Roster

Early in the 2021 season, the Kansas City Chiefs weren't getting much production from the wide receiver position aside from Tyreek Hill. Josh Gordon was brought in as a possible solution to that problem, and the returns were...

Underwhelming.

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) on the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In 12 games with the Chiefs last season, Gordon recorded five catches on 14 targets for 32 yards and a touchdown. His 35.7% catch rate was the lowest single-season mark of his entire career, and it was partially compromised by a pair of drops as well. Additionally, Gordon was credited with two interceptions by quarterback Patrick Mahomes (per Pro-Football-Reference). Whether it be basic numbers, advanced stats or the eye test, it's hard to not admit that Gordon struggled in his first year as a Chief.

Is there a case for him to stick on the roster for year two, though?

First and foremost, team intentions must be taken into account. The Chiefs had a chance to let Gordon go this offseason, yet they chose to keep him. The former Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks wideout was brought back to Kansas City for the 2022 campaign on a reserve/futures contract.

Gordon remains on the club's 90-man roster ahead of upcoming OTAs and survived multiple free-agent signings and an early-round draft pick at his position. While the nature of the contract costs the Chiefs virtually nothing, they made an active decision to give the 31-year-old a chance when they didn't have to.

Much is made of how difficult the Andy Reid playbook is to learn, and there isn't a great track record of players — veteran or otherwise — coming in and making a notable impact immediately. Gordon's role never truly progressed throughout the season, and it's worth arguing that a proper offseason could've allowed him to get fully acclimated with what the scheme demands out of him. The same can be said for Mahomes, as he was forced into building chemistry with Gordon on the fly. Gordon now has an inside track based on time with the team.

Another experience-related thing to consider: Other than Mecole Hardman, no other contributing Chiefs wideout was in Reid's offense a season ago. Cornell Powell spent his rookie season on the practice squad, and Daurice Fountain failed to register a single catch in 2021. Free agent signings JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Corey Coleman were elsewhere, as were 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore and undrafted free agent Justyn Ross. Despite Gordon's shortcomings last year, he's familiar with the offense.

Conditioning was a hot topic regarding Gordon several months ago, as he re-entered the league after a long time off. It takes a while to get back in the swing of things, especially at his age. In the early stages of his 2021 tenure, he wasn't receiving heavy snaps because he had yet to be deemed in "game shape" by Reid and company. It seemed on the field that Gordon had lost a step athletically, but will more time with the Chiefs' training staff maximize what he has left? It's possible.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Admittedly, there isn't an extremely sound argument for Gordon to still be on the Chiefs' 53-man roster by the time it's finalized later this summer. The team's first four receivers on the depth chart, in some order, project to be Smith-Schuster, Hardman, Valdes-Scantling and Moore. If Ross is healthy, his potential may be enough to make him the fifth man. Special teams ability has historically been valued for that last spot, and Gordon doesn't bring much of that. It's easy to see why he may not make the cut.

Playing Devil's advocate, however, presents multiple reasons why Gordon and the team could continue their partnership. He's a big-bodied receiver who fits into the seemingly shifting philosophy of the team. He has more experience in Reid's system than others. When presented with an opportunity to wipe their hands clean and let Gordon become a free agent once again, the Chiefs declined. It remains to be seen whether he'll ultimately be on the team once September rolls around, but there's at least some case for it to happen.