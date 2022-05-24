Skip to main content
CeeDee Lamb Facing Lawsuit From Trading Card Company

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is facing legal action from Dallas-based company Leaf Trading Cards, according to Denton County, Texas records.

The trading card firm filed a lawsuit against Lamb, 23, on May 20 claiming the young star “breached the parties’ License Agreement by failing and refusing to sign all trading cards which he agreed to sign,” according to court documents obtained by Mike Fisher of Cowboys Country. As a result, Leaf claimed it was “unable to fulfill orders from customers who had received redemption cards that would be exchanged for a card signed by Lamb.”

Leaf is seeking damages and attorney fees of up to $100,000 from Lamb after his actions “caused significant damage to Leaf, including loss of income and loss of good will with customers.” The company also requested the court serve Lamb either at his home in Proper, Texas or Cowboys’ offices in Frisco, per the documents obtained by Fisher. The club is set to kick off OTAs on May 24.

Earlier in the day, Leaf CEO Brian Gray addressed the lawsuit on social media. Gray stated the suit is the company’s first “against an athlete in order to compel the completion of an autograph contract so customers holding redemptions are not forced to take replacements.”

He continued, “We hate doing this, but customers need defending here.’’

Lamb, the No. 17 overall pick in 2020, has compiled 153 receptions for 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career.

