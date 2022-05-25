Judge Denies NFL’s Motion to Dismiss Jon Gruden’s Case

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL will proceed to trial, barring a settlement, after Nevada judge Nancy Allf denied the league’s request to dismiss the case and move to arbitration.

“I'm just going to let the process take care of itself,” Gruden said to the media after the decision was made, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Gruden originally filed his lawsuit in November after he believed the NFL purposely leaked emails in which Gruden used racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ language. Gruden resigned as Las Vegas head coach in October immediately after the emails came to light.

The NFL confiscated these in connection with the investigation into the Washington Commanders organizational culture. They were primarily a conversation between Gruden and then-Washington general manager Bruce Allen between 2011 and 2018, when Gruden was working for ESPN.

Gruden’s emails reportedly included racist tropes to describe NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith. Gruden also expressed displeasure in the NFL hiring women referees, teams drafting gay players and allowing players to protest the national anthem during games.

At the time, Gruden claimed the NFL executed a “malicious and orchestrated campaign,” that “sought to destroy the career and reputation” of him while he was in Las Vegas.

In January, the NFL filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, believing that Gruden’s suit was a “baseless attempt” to blame the league for the language he used in the emails. The NFL then requested the lawsuit be moved to arbitration instead of trial, a move that Gruden reportedly called “unconscionable” in March.

