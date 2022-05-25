Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Judge Denies NFL’s Motion to Dismiss Jon Gruden’s Case

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against the NFL will proceed to trial, barring a settlement, after Nevada judge Nancy Allf denied the league’s request to dismiss the case and move to arbitration.

“I'm just going to let the process take care of itself,” Gruden said to the media after the decision was made, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Gruden originally filed his lawsuit in November after he believed the NFL purposely leaked emails in which Gruden used racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ language. Gruden resigned as Las Vegas head coach in October immediately after the emails came to light.

The NFL confiscated these in connection with the investigation into the Washington Commanders organizational culture. They were primarily a conversation between Gruden and then-Washington general manager Bruce Allen between 2011 and 2018, when Gruden was working for ESPN.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Gruden’s emails reportedly included racist tropes to describe NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith. Gruden also expressed displeasure in the NFL hiring women referees, teams drafting gay players and allowing players to protest the national anthem during games. 

At the time, Gruden claimed the NFL executed a “malicious and orchestrated campaign,” that “sought to destroy the career and reputation” of him while he was in Las Vegas.

In January, the NFL filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, believing that Gruden’s suit was a “baseless attempt” to blame the league for the language he used in the emails. The NFL then requested the lawsuit be moved to arbitration instead of trial, a move that Gruden reportedly called “unconscionable” in March.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

dak prescott (2)
NFL

Prescott on Texas Shooting: ‘It Makes Me Fearful to Have Children’

The Cowboys released a statement Wednesday sharing their condolences to the victims of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

By Wilton Jackson
Josh Allen reacts after miss hitting the ball on the eleventh tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament
Play
Extra Mustard

Josh Allen Thinks Tom Brady’s Recent Viral Video is Fake

The Bills quarterback isn’t buying that the seven-time Super Bowl champ holed out on camera.

By Zach Koons
Colin Kaepernick passes during halftime at the Michigan Spring game at Michigan Stadium.
NFL

Report: Colin Kaepernick Has Secured a Workout With Raiders

He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016.

By Joseph Salvador
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc
Play
Extra Mustard

Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc Become Voice Actors for ‘Lightyear’

The F1 Ferrari drivers are going ‘to infinity and beyond.’

By Madeline Coleman
Jayson Tatum playing for the Celtics.
NBA

Jayson Tatum Comments on Joel Embiid’s Second-Team All-NBA Selection

The Celtics star offered changes he wants to be made to the rules surrounding the All-NBA teams.

By Joseph Salvador
taylor-serrano-fight
Boxing

The Pressure of Covering a Historic Boxing Match

What it’s like to photograph the biggest fight of the year.

By Josh Rosenblat
Marianne Stanley
WNBA

Fever Fire Coach Marianne Stanley After Slow Start to Season

The team currently holds a 2–7 record this season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tyler Shough (12)
Extra Mustard

College Quarterback Proposes to Girlfriend Using NIL Deal

The Texas Tech senior helped create the ring with the company.

By Madison Williams