Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: NFL Files to Dismiss Jon Gruden’s Lawsuit Over Leaked Emails

On Wednesday, the NFL formally requested a Nevada judge to dismiss former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit against them over his leaked emails. The league also reportedly divulged that Gruden sent offensive electronic correspondences to at least six people, per The Athletic’s Daniel Kaplan.

The NFL’s lawyers called Gruden’s suit a “baseless attempt” to put the blame on the league for the public backlash after emails sent by Gruden containing misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ comments were leaked.

“Gruden sent a variety of similarly abhorrent emails to a half dozen recipients over a seven-year period, in which he denounced the emergence of women as referees, and frequently used homophobic and sexist slurs to refer to Commissioner Goodell, then-Vice President Joseph Biden, a gay professional football player drafted in 2014, and others,” the NFL wrote.

Gruden filed his suit against the NFL and Roger Goodell in November, with his attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, alleging “the defendants selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to The Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job.”

Goodell and the NFL have publicly denied leaking the emails, which were discovered as part of an investigation into toxicity within the Washington Football Team franchise.

SI Recommends

“Gruden does not, and cannot, dispute that he wrote the published emails,” the NFL wrote in its motion, per Tom Schad of USA TODAY. “He does not, and cannot, dispute that he sent those emails to multiple parties. Nor does he claim that they were somehow altered or edited and that the repugnant views espoused in them were not in fact expressed by him.”

The NFL is still deciding whether it believes the case should be moved to arbitration or not. Per NFL contract rules, disputes are required to be settled in arbitration, while Gruden’s position is that this matter goes beyond normal workplace disagreements, per The Athletic.

Whether the case proceeds to arbitration or not, the league’s assertion on where the responsibility lies in regard to Gruden’s employment is clear.

“To the extent that Jon Gruden suffered any damage, he has no one to blame but himself.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Raiders, visit Raider Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

ncaa logo
College

NCAA Updates Policy on Transgender Athlete Participation

The governing body for college athletics will take a sport-by-sport approach that aligns with the U.S Olympics and IOC policies.

Defending men's champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena ahead of the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Play
Tennis

Report: Djokovic Owns Company Developing COVID-19 Treatment

Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, reportedly hold a combined 80% stake in a company working on a treatment, not a vaccine, for COVID-19.

joel-embiid
NBA

Embiid Ties Career High With 50 Points in 27 Minutes

The 76ers star made 17 of his 23 shots and grabbed 12 rebounds as he continued to make his case for league MVP.

jim harbaugh (2)
College Football

Report: Michigan Staffers Think Harbaugh Would Leave for Raiders

Jim Harbaugh just completed his seventh season at Michigan and guided his team to the College Football Playoff, but could soon return to the NFL.

petco park
MLB

Report: Authorities Rule Petco Park Deaths As Suicide-Homicide

A 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son fell to their deaths before a Padres game at Petco Park on Sept. 25.

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA;San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (92) reacts after making a sack in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

49ers Lineman Compares Playing for Texans to ‘Circus Show’

When asked about the differences between Houston and San Francisco, Charles Omenihu did not hold back about his former team.

olympics
Olympics

Report: NBC Won't Send Announcers to Winter Olympics

NBC’s crew of broadcasters will call the events remotely as concerns swirl regarding COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

brian-daboll-buffalo-bills-coach-candidate
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Fits for Giants’, Raiders’, Bears’ Jobs

Where should various teams look to fill head coach and general manager vacancies? Plus, why Kliff Kingsbury is likely safe and more.