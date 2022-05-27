After rotating tight ends in and out of the lineup for the past several seasons, the Browns have secured their future at the position.

Cleveland has reached an agreement in principle with David Njoku on a four-year, $56.75 million contract extension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The Browns previously placed their franchise tag on Njoku, 25, on March 7.

The former first-round pick is set to earn $28 million guaranteed with an average of $14.1875 million per year, according to Rapoport and Pelissero. The deal will make Njoku the fifth-highest paid tight end in the NFL.

Selected 27th overall out of Miami in 2017, Njoku has impressed throughout his career despite dealing with injuries and sharing reps since arriving in Cleveland. He started 16 of his 29 appearances over the last two seasons after appearing in only four games in 2019 due to a broken wrist; he started in 19 of his first 32 games prior to the injury.

On his career, Njoku has recorded 148 receptions for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns, including a 36-catch, 475-yard, four-TD stat line in 2021.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cleveland Browns coverage, go to Browns Digest.