Could Colin Kaepernick Find Himself in the NFL Again?
Former NFL GM Has Bold Suggestion for What Raiders Should’ve Done With Colin Kaepernick

Despite bringing Colin Kaepernick in for a much-publicized workout on Wednesday, there has been little traction surrounding the Raiders possibly signing the veteran quarterback to a deal.

In the eyes of former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum, however, Las Vegas may be making a mistake by not striking while the iron is hot. Tannenbaum, a former NFL exec who served in multiple roles over 24 seasons, explained his stance by offering a bold suggestion during a Friday appearance on ESPN’s Get Up. 

“I would’ve signed him, not just worked him out, I would’ve signed him,” he declared. “It tells me that they have concerns about Nick Mullens and Jarrett Stidham as a backup and, by signing him now, it gives them about six weeks to get to know the playbook, get back into the NFL routine so when they hit training camp, he’s ready to go.”

Tannenbaum also likened the situation to one he experienced as the director of player contracts with the Jets in 1998. New York signed Vinny Testaverde, then a 12-year vet, to an unheralded deal only for the journeyman QB to produce one of his best seasons while leading the Jets to an AFC championship appearance.

While Kaepernick, who’s spent six years away from the game, isn’t expected to be an instant game-changer should he return, every backup QB in the NFL must stay prepared in the event the starter is injured. As things stand, the depth chart behind Derek Carr entering camp will include Mullens, Stidham, and rookie Chase Garbers.

Kaepernick’s session with Las Vegas marked his latest move toward an NFL return after being ostracized following the 2016 season for kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. The Raiders are the first team to host the 34-year-old for a visit since he began his training sessions earlier this year.

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven

