Saints Coach Says Michael Thomas Is ‘Not Ready Yet’ to Return From Injury

While talking to reporters after organized team activities Thursday, Saints coach Dennis Allen gave an update on wide receiver Michael Thomas’s rehab. Thomas hasn’t played in an NFL game since January 17, 2021 after he suffered an ankle injury. 

“I think he’s doing well in his rehab. He’s not ready yet,” Allen said. “But he’s here, he’s rehabbing, he’s getting himself better. And we’re certainly anxious to get him out here.”

When he was asked if Thomas will be ready for training camp, Allen said “that’s certainly our plan.” 

Thomas initially injured his ankle in Week 1 of the 2020 season and hasn’t been healthy since. He only played seven games that season and delayed his surgery until June to repair several ligaments which led to him missing the entire 2021 season. 

Thomas then suffered a setback in November and had to get a follow-up procedure, but Allen says the team expects him to be ready in time for training camp. Thomas was present at OTAs to rehab his injury and hopes to team-up with newly acquired wide receiver Jarvis Landry and rookie wideout Chris Olave, who was the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. 

The last time Thomas played a full season was in 2019 when he was named Offensive Player of the Year after catching 149 passes for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

