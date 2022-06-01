EA Sports Reveals ‘Madden NFL 23’ Cover With Special Tribute

Courtesy EA Sports

EA Sports revealed its cover of this year’s Madden NFL 23—and it will be honoring its namesake.

On Wednesday, the company announced that legendary coach John Madden will be on the cover for the first time in more than two decades. The latest edition will include three unique Madden NFL 23 covers paying tribute to the different chapters in the coach’s life. The covers will include one of him as a coach, one of him as a broadcaster and one of him in mosaic form.

Gameplay will be focused around honoring Madden’s legacy. The game will feature an interactive experience that will showcase two versions of the legendary coach leading opposing teams in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. His voice will also be featured during games using remastered audio clips.

EA Sports will also commit $2.5 million to four nonprofit organizations through the John Madden Legacy Commitment to Education: College Track, Mission Bit, StreetCode Academy and Girls Who Code. An additional $2.5 million will be given to create the EA Madden Scholarship in partnership with the United Negro College Fund, which will be used to aid students at 12 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“Coach Madden was a lifelong believer in the importance of education, and we’re privileged to support these amazing organizations that are creating opportunities for the next generation to pursue their dreams in his honor”, EA Sports’ EVP and GM Cam Weber said.

EA Sports will also have the official dedication ceremony for the “John Madden Field” on Wednesday at the company’s headquarters in Redwood City, CA.

Madden died unexpectedly on December 28 at the age of 85. He was only 32 years old when Raiders owner Al Davis hired him to coach the franchise in 1969. He led Oakland to a 103-32-7 regular-season record, a Super Bowl win in the 1976 season and seven division titles. In 2006, the legend was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



He joined the broadcasting booth in ’78 and won multiple Emmys throughout his career which saw him at CBS, Fox, ABC and NBC.

He, of course, is also well known for EA Sports’ Madden NFL. Originally named John Madden Football, the popular game launched 34 years ago today on June 1, 1988.

