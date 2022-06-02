49ers center Alex Mack is retiring from the NFL, Mike Silver of the NFL Network reports.

The Browns drafted Mack out of Cal with the No. 21 pick in the 2009 NFL draft. The center became a starter immediately and played in 101 of 112 games for Cleveland, missing just 11 games in 2014 with a broken leg.

After hitting free agency in 2016, Mack signed a five-year, $45 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons and played a key role on the team’s NFC Championship run that year. Mack finished out that contract with Atlanta, playing all but two games for the Falcons.

In 2021, Mack signed a deal to reunite with Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers, and he played in every game as the team’s starting center.

Mack made seven Pro Bowls in 13 seasons, and he earned three All Pro nominations.

