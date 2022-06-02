Skip to main content
Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber Dies at 38
Bill Parcells Mourns Marion Barber Following Former Running Back’s Death

Former Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber was found dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment by police Wednesday. His former coach had nothing but kind words to say about his former player.

Bill Parcells, the Hall of Famer and former Cowboys coach, said he held Barber “in high regard.” The 38-year-old’s cause of death is unknown. 

“I hate to bring up football now because that’s not important, but he was almost like a perfect player,” Parcells told The Dallas Morning News. “In this respect, he could run, block, he could catch, he was tough and he was always there. So that’s what I’ll say about him.”

Parcells selected Barber in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL draft out of Minnesota. He went on to play his first six NFL seasons in Dallas and the last season year of his pro career in Chicago. His best season came in 2007 when he had 1,257 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. It was also the only year he was ever named to a Pro Bowl. 

“I would say I found him to be a very nice, respectful young man,” Parcells told The Dallas Morning News

