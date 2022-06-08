Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Draymond Green, Cam Newton and Madden vs. Marlon Humphrey on Today's SI Feed
Draymond Green, Cam Newton and Madden vs. Marlon Humphrey on Today's SI Feed

Baker Mayfield, Browns Decide to Excuse QB From Minicamp, per Report

Cleveland and Baker Mayfield have reportedly come to a decision about the quarterback’s status for minicamp as he misses OTAs on Wednesday. 

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the former No. 1 pick will be excused from mandatory minicamp next week as questions about his future continue to go unanswered. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski refused to issue a comment to reporters about Mayfield’s status on Monday, but the quarterback remains on the roster. 

He has been away from the team since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in March and signed the former Texans star to a five-year contract worth $230 million guaranteed. The deal set a new record for the highest guaranteed contract ever. Plus, a clause built into the contract will have Watson losing only $55,556 for every game he’s suspended this season, as he is set to make just $1 million in 2022. 

Watson brings his own controversy to the franchise as he faces now 24 active civil lawsuits—two filed within the last week—detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. Commissioner Roger Goodell recently revealed that the league is “nearing the end of the investigation” into Watson. However, no timeline was provided on when a ruling would be issued by the disciplinary officer.

Mayfield and his agent have been working with Cleveland’s front office to try to find possible trade partners, but as of mid-day Wednesday, a trade has not occurred as teams have been hesitant to pay Mayfield’s full salary ($18.86 million) next season. There were reports that the Panthers and Cleveland were nearing a possible trade; however, ESPN’s Jake Trotter reported that the two sides were never close to completing the deal. Neither party reportedly wanted to pay the majority of Mayfield’s nearly $19 million salary.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

News broke that the 27-year-old requested a trade from the Browns a day before the franchise traded for Watson. Mayfield released a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter the same day, saying the relationship is “too far gone to mend,” and that a move is “in the best interests of both sides.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the end of March that he regretted how the trade took place. The GM told Mayfield’s agent that the franchise would be exploring other quarterback options while at the NFL combine; however, he didn’t inform Mayfield’s agent that he was meeting with Watson on March 15 in Houston.

Mayfield heard about the meeting before the front office informed him, and penned a letter to Browns fans thanking them for their support— seemingly saying goodbye to the city. Soon after, he requested the trade. 

Come April, Mayfield said during an interview on the YNK: you know what I mean? podcast: “I feel disrespected 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now.”

More NFL Coverage: 

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Nicole-Lynn-100 influential
NFL

Nicole Lynn Is Setting Her Clients Up for Life Beyond the NFL

The NFL superagent goes beyond the typical contract negotiation, prioritizing financial literacy and what comes after the league for the players she represents.

By Danielle Bryant
Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) after a play against the Celtics in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
NBA

Stephen Curry Addresses Klay Thompson’s Finals Struggles

Through the fist two games of the Finals, he’s shot 10-for-33 to score 26 total points.

By Joseph Salvador
Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the huddle with Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder during a playoff game against the Mavericks.
NBA

Report: Suns Had COVID-19 Outbreak During Game 7 Loss to Mavs

Six individuals, including one player, tested positive either late in the Western Conference semifinals or the day after Game 7.

By Zach Koons
Aaron Donald after the Rams Super Bowl win.
NFL

Aaron Donald Addresses Record Contract, Return to Rams

The superstar defensive tackle says his new record deal was not the biggest factor in his decision.

By Dan Lyons
Draymond Green flexes after a basket.
NBA

Draymond Calls Out Former Players Who Brag About 1980s, ’90s

The Warriors enforcer said most of the players who brag about the physicality of basketball back in the day were often the ones getting “bullied.”

By Joseph Salvador
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa brings out the line-up card before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Friday, June 3, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Play
MLB

Hot Seat Index: Which MLB Managers Could Be Fired Next?

Joe Girardi and Joe Maddon lost their jobs within the last week, and more skippers could soon be getting the boot.

By Will Laws
Stock photo of red boxing gloves.
Boxing

South African Boxer Simiso Buthelezi Dies Following Fight

He was reportedly winning the fight before he began aimlessly punching away from his opponent.

By Dan Lyons
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini at a match.
Soccer

Sepp Blatter Avoids Testifying at Start of FIFA Fraud Trial

The former FIFA president faces charges of defrauding FIFA in a Swiss criminal court along with former UEFA president Michel Platini.

By Associated Press