Baker Mayfield, Browns Decide to Excuse QB From Minicamp, per Report

Cleveland and Baker Mayfield have reportedly come to a decision about the quarterback’s status for minicamp as he misses OTAs on Wednesday.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the former No. 1 pick will be excused from mandatory minicamp next week as questions about his future continue to go unanswered. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski refused to issue a comment to reporters about Mayfield’s status on Monday, but the quarterback remains on the roster.

He has been away from the team since the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in March and signed the former Texans star to a five-year contract worth $230 million guaranteed. The deal set a new record for the highest guaranteed contract ever. Plus, a clause built into the contract will have Watson losing only $55,556 for every game he’s suspended this season, as he is set to make just $1 million in 2022.

Watson brings his own controversy to the franchise as he faces now 24 active civil lawsuits—two filed within the last week—detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. Commissioner Roger Goodell recently revealed that the league is “nearing the end of the investigation” into Watson. However, no timeline was provided on when a ruling would be issued by the disciplinary officer.

Mayfield and his agent have been working with Cleveland’s front office to try to find possible trade partners, but as of mid-day Wednesday, a trade has not occurred as teams have been hesitant to pay Mayfield’s full salary ($18.86 million) next season. There were reports that the Panthers and Cleveland were nearing a possible trade; however, ESPN’s Jake Trotter reported that the two sides were never close to completing the deal. Neither party reportedly wanted to pay the majority of Mayfield’s nearly $19 million salary.

News broke that the 27-year-old requested a trade from the Browns a day before the franchise traded for Watson. Mayfield released a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter the same day, saying the relationship is “too far gone to mend,” and that a move is “in the best interests of both sides.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the end of March that he regretted how the trade took place. The GM told Mayfield’s agent that the franchise would be exploring other quarterback options while at the NFL combine; however, he didn’t inform Mayfield’s agent that he was meeting with Watson on March 15 in Houston.

Mayfield heard about the meeting before the front office informed him, and penned a letter to Browns fans thanking them for their support— seemingly saying goodbye to the city. Soon after, he requested the trade.

Come April, Mayfield said during an interview on the YNK: you know what I mean? podcast: “I feel disrespected 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now.”

