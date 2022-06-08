As the Cowboys work through their OTAs period, a key figure is notably absent in star tight end Dalton Schultz. The fifth-year player was issued the franchise tag this offseason but is seeking a long-term deal, something Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott can relate to.

Prescott had a similar experience when he was seeking an extension, which he ultimately got just over a year ago in the form of a four-year, $160 million deal. On Wednesday, Prescott said he understands what Schultz is going through and supports his choice to stay away from team activities.

“I realize that I went through the things that I went through, obviously not just in life but in football as well, to help others,” Prescott said, per the Cowboys team site. “Just being able to talk to Dalton, maybe ease his mind through some of this and just understand that I went through this process. A lot of people go through this process. He’s a guy that I feel very comfortable with, have a lot of trust with. He knows that. The team knows that. So I’m confident in that situation.”

Schultz enjoyed a breakout season in 2020 and assumed an even larger role in Dallas’s passing attack. He played in all 17 games with 15 starts, snagging 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns—all career highs. He ranked third among all tight ends in receptions, trailing only Mark Andrews (107) and Travis Kelce (92).

However long Schultz will be out, Prescott is hopeful that he will eventually receive a new deal from the team.

“Me and Schultz talk all the time. So I knew what was happening, the team does, and as I said, we’ll handle it,” Prescott said.

