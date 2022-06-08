Skip to main content
Mike Evans Shares His Reaction to Tom Brady’s Retirement Decision

Just like countless other football fans, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was upset to hear that Tom Brady would be retiring from the NFL back in February.

However, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback decided to come out of retirement in March, only about a month after announcing that he was leaving football.

The four-time Pro Bowl receiver was surprised to hear Brady would still be playing in the 2022 season. He thought the 44-year-old had done everything he could in the league.

“I had no reason to believe that he would come back,” Evans said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s done everything, made a lot of money, best career ever. And he still wants to play. He just loves this game, he loves his teammates and he wants to win. He said there’s a sour taste in his mouth. There’s one in mine as well. Happy we got him back for at least one more year.”

The “sour taste” Evans is in reference to the Buccaneers’ divisional playoff loss last season to the Rams, who would later become the Super Bowl champions. Brady, Evans and the rest of the team hoped to win back-to-back titles after beating the Chiefs in the 2021 Super Bowl.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Buccaneers enter the 2022 season with the second best odds to win the Super Bowl behind the Bills. So, maybe this additional season for Brady and his team will pay off in the end, like Evans hopes.

