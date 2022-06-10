Skip to main content
Raiders Extend Pro Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow With Two-Year Deal, per Report

The Raiders extended their star wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Friday morning by signing him to a two-year, $32 million deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The 2021 Pro Bowler is guaranteed $21 million with the extension deal as well. Originally, Renfrow was supposed to finish out his rookie contract by earning $2.54 million in base salary.

The receiver is the third major Raiders player extended this offseason after quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby. Additionally, Las Vegas traded for Davante Adams in March after the California native spent eight years with the Packers. The five-time Pro Bowler signed a record five-year, $141.25 million deal with the organization.

These three players actually admitted that they accepted their deals with Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller’s extensions in mind. Carr said that due to the success of last season, in which the Raiders made their first playoff game in five years, they wanted to keep the positive momentum going. 

It looks like they were successful with keeping Renfrow. Now, Waller awaits an extension of his own.

Renfrow finished his third season with the Raiders by completing 103 catches on 128 attempts for a total of 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. His 103 receptions was the second most in a season by a receiver in franchise history behind the 104 receptions by Hall of Famer Tim Brown in 1997.

