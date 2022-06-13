Amazon is targeting Bleacher Report‘s Taylor Rooks for its primetime Thursday Night Football coverage this fall, according to a report from Front Office Sports.

Amazon is interested in adding Rooks after she expressed an interest in doing more NFL coverage. Rooks has been primarily covering the NBA for Bleacher Report and Turner Sports.

“Just being from Georgia, in the South, I grew up loving football,” Rooks told Barrett Sports Media.

“My dad played football. It was a football house. I love basketball—I love them both, but I just love football a little bit more. I’ve gotten kind of sucked into doing mainly NBA, which is great and has led to so many amazing experiences, but I just wish I had more of a hand in football. I would love to be able to do more of that,” she continued.

If Rooks joins Amazon, there’s potential for her to contribute feature stories to the NFL coverage.

There’s also potential for Rooks to continue her job covering the NBA at Bleacher Report, as the media relationship is non-exclusive between her current employer and Amazon.

Kirk Herbstreit already has an arrangement with Amazon and ESPN, where he can call Thursday Night Football games with Amazon and continue his college football coverage with “The Worldwide Leader in Sports.”

Amazon’s exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football begins on September 15, when the Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.