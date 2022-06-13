Skip to main content
LeBron James, Tyreek Hill and LIV Golf on Today's SI Feed
Report: Amazon Targeting Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks for ‘Thursday Night Football’

Amazon is targeting Bleacher Report‘s Taylor Rooks for its primetime Thursday Night Football coverage this fall, according to a report from Front Office Sports.

Amazon is interested in adding Rooks after she expressed an interest in doing more NFL coverage. Rooks has been primarily covering the NBA for Bleacher Report and Turner Sports.

“Just being from Georgia, in the South, I grew up loving football,” Rooks told Barrett Sports Media.

“My dad played football. It was a football house. I love basketball—I love them both, but I just love football a little bit more. I’ve gotten kind of sucked into doing mainly NBA, which is great and has led to so many amazing experiences, but I just wish I had more of a hand in football. I would love to be able to do more of that,” she continued.

If Rooks joins Amazon, there’s potential for her to contribute feature stories to the NFL coverage.

There’s also potential for Rooks to continue her job covering the NBA at Bleacher Report, as the media relationship is non-exclusive between her current employer and Amazon. 

Kirk Herbstreit already has an arrangement with Amazon and ESPN, where he can call Thursday Night Football games with Amazon and continue his college football coverage with “The Worldwide Leader in Sports.”

Amazon’s exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football begins on September 15, when the Chargers travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.

Xander Schauffele: 'Unfair' That Everybody's Clubs Don't Get Checked
U.S. Open Golf DFS: Top Plays and Value Picks

Building a winning lineup around Xander Schauffele.

By Shawn Childs
The USWNT is attempting to qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and 2024 Olympics
Morgan, Rapinoe Return for USWNT in Key Concacaf W Championship

The competition will determine whether the U.S. will qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.

By Avi Creditor
Darwin Nunez is joining Liverpool
Darwin Nunez Represents a Key Part of Liverpool’s Evolution

As Liverpool’s star forwards age or head elsewhere, the club needed to reload to keep pace in the upper echelon, and the Uruguayan rising star fits the bill.

By Jonathan Wilson
Glover Teixera (red gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Inside Procházka's Light Heavyweight Title Win at UFC 275

The new division champ—the UFC's first title-holder from the Czech Republic—scored the finish he needed but begins his reign short of satisfaction.

By Justin Barrasso
Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez watches his two-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 23, 2022, in Houston.
Don’t Underestimate José Ramírez and the Guardians

Cleveland is winning in no small part because MLB’s most underappreciated elite player is having a career year.

By Tom Verducci
AP22162126122999
Celtics and Warriors Meet for NBA Finals Game 5

Plus, the Lightning and Avalanche are set to play in the Stanley Cup Final and more news and notes.

By Kyle Wood
Jaden Rashada
Manning, Rashada Lead Critical Week for Top QBs

The national QB dominos continue to take shape in June, headlined by Arch Manning.

By John Garcia Jr.
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman claps on the sideline
Ten College Football Games to Circle This September

The season starts with a bang in Week 1, but that’s not all to look out for.

By Richard Johnson