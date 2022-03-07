Amazon will hire ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit as an NFL color commentator for its new Thursday Night Football package, according to NBC Sports’s Peter King.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand first reported the news about Amazon’s interest in Herbstreit in late February.

Herbstreit is expected to continue his current college football duties with ESPN and ABC, where he has worked for over two decades. He previously expressed a desire to cover more NFL games, which he has done periodically for ESPN over the last few seasons.

There is no word on which play-by-play announcer will join Herbstreit, but there have been rumors of interest in former NBC announcer Al Michaels and current Fox announcer Joe Buck.

More NFL Coverage: