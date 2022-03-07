Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: Amazon to Hire Kirk Herbstreit as ‘Thursday Night Football’ Analyst

Amazon will hire ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit as an NFL color commentator for its new Thursday Night Football package, according to NBC Sports’s Peter King.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand first reported the news about Amazon’s interest in Herbstreit in late February. 

Herbstreit is expected to continue his current college football duties with ESPN and ABC, where he has worked for over two decades. He previously expressed a desire to cover more NFL games, which he has done periodically for ESPN over the last few seasons.

SI Recommends

There is no word on which play-by-play announcer will join Herbstreit, but there have been rumors of interest in former NBC announcer Al Michaels and current Fox announcer Joe Buck.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Fans of Queretaro and Atlas in Liga MX brawled in the stands and on the field
Soccer

Mexico State Authorities Suspend 5 After Queretaro, Atlas Fan Riot

All matches in Mexico's top division were cancelled Sunday and the league may impose bans on rowdy fans from attending away matches following the gory scenes.

By Associated Press
dCOVthompsontwins_H
Play
NBA

Can Overtime Elite Disrupt Basketball With ... Twins?

Amen and Ausar Thompson are attempting a new path to the NBA. If they succeed, they could pave the way for other top prospects to follow.

By Jeremy Woo
Three-box of Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (DL31) running the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL combine, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL combine and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
NFL

MMQB: How Aidan Hutchinson Became a Top Prospect

The Michigan pass rusher talks about his diet, his play and reaching out to TB12. Plus, why the combine is at a crossroads and more.

By Albert Breer
Orlando Brown Jr. lines up for a play in front of Patrick Mahomes during the Chiefs season-opening game against Cleveland
NFL

Report: Chiefs to Use Franchise Tag on Orlando Brown Jr.

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. becomes the first player to receive the franchise tag this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel
DeMarcus Lawrence with the Cowboys.
NFL

Report: DeMarcus Lawrence Refuses Pay Cut, Future in Doubt

Lawrence is scheduled to make $19 million in 2022.

By Joseph Salvador
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic drives to the basket against the Pelicans.
NBA

Jokic Scores 30 in 4th Quarter, OT as Nuggets Down Pelicans

The reigning MVP became the first player in over a decade to record a 40-point triple double with four blocks.

By Associated Press
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen warms up before a game against the 76ers.
NBA

Report: Cavs All-Star Jarrett Allen Suffers Fractured Finger

The 23-year-old center has been a force on both ends of the floor, averaging 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.

By Zach Koons
Haley Jones being interviewed by ESPN reporter Elise Woodward after the Pac -12 Conference Women's Tournament Championship.
College Basketball

Stanford Players Reflect on Katie Meyer's Impact After Pac-12 Title

Meyer was a respected athlete, and her friends described her as an enthusiastic supporter of women's sports.

By Joseph Salvador