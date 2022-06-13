Skip to main content
Tom Brady Does Not Deny the Miami Rumors, Reiterates Tampa Commitment
Tom Brady Does Not Deny the Miami Rumors, Reiterates Tampa Commitment

Tom Brady: ‘Russell Gage Has to Have Big Year for Us’

As teams across the NFL continue their offseason programs this week, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made an early proclamation regarding his team’s receiving corps in 2022.

“[Russell Gage] has to have a big year,” Brady said, per ESPN

“That is a very important role [slot] for an offense that throws the ball as much as we do…Russ, when he is out there, there is a lot of work that needs to go into the next six weeks to be ready. We’re challenged right out the box this year,” he added.

With Chris Godwin recovering from a torn ACL, the Buccaneers need a No. 2 receiver ready alongside Mike Evans. If Godwin is not ready to go in Week 1, Gage will likely be relied upon heavily in the early part of the season.

Tampa Bay faces a tough September schedule that features the Cowboys, Saints and Packers, so a reliable receiving corps will be crucial for Brady and the Bucs.

Gage signed a three-year, $30 million free agency deal with the Buccaneers in the offseason, so he is in it for the long haul with Brady and Co. in 2022 and beyond.

