The future of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield remains hazy as the summer lingers on, but according to a report, a trade out of Cleveland isn’t entirely out of the question.

The Browns and the Panthers reportedly continue to engage in trade talks surrounding the former No. 1 pick, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. However, the two teams remain far apart on one particular issue: how much of Mayfield’s 2020 salary each one will take on.

Teams that have been interested in striking a deal with Cleveland have been hesitant to pay Mayfield’s full salary, which amounts to $18.86 million next season after the Browns exercised the fifth-year option on the quarterback’s rookie contract. Following reports that suggested Carolina was nearing a trade involving Mayfield around the NFL draft, ESPN’s Jake Trotter reported that the two sides were never that close to completing a deal because neither party wanted to pay the majority of the nearly $19 million salary due to Mayfield this fall.

That being said, the Panthers didn’t fully cancel their plans to pursue the 27-year-old. According to Jones, Carolina is eager to get a deal done sooner rather than later to give Mayfield time to adjust to his new situation and teammates. However, if neither side budges on the salary, it’s possible the stalemate could continue into the summer.

Mayfield requested a trade in March, a day before the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson, saying in a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the relationship between him and the franchise is “too far gone to mend,” and that a move is “in the best interests of both sides.” He later said on the YNK: you know what I mean? podcast that he felt “disrespected 100%” by the way that Cleveland handled the situation this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns excused Mayfield from mandatory minicamp this week as questions about his future linger. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski refused to issue a comment to reporters about Mayfield’s status last Monday, but the quarterback remains on the roster as of mid-June.

