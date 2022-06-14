Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Two More Lawsuits to Be Filed Against Deshaun Watson, per Report

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be facing two more lawsuits in the coming days, bringing the total count up to 26 active civil lawsuits. 

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 24 women with active lawsuits against Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct, said that he expects his law firm to file a 25th lawsuit against the Browns quarterback “in due course,” as first reported by KPRC 2 in Houston Monday.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the lawsuit was referred to Buzbee by an Atlanta-based attorney. 

Buzbee also said that the firm has been contacted by a 26th woman who watched Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two of the other plaintiffs, give their first national TV interviews with HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel and “was compelled to come forward,” per Jones.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watson is facing 24 active civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists, each detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Watson, who signed a record-breaking five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million with the Browns this offseason, has maintained his innocence throughout the ongoing legal process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

More Deshaun Watson Coverage:

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell (8) reacts after a dunk and a foul in a game against the Knicks.
NBA

Hornets’ Montrezl Harrell Facing Felony Drug Charges

The 28-year-old forward was scheduled to be arraigned in Kentucky on Monday.

By Zach Koons
ESPN analyst Magic Johnson before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics at Chase Center.
NBA

Magic Johnson Names Stephen Curry As His Pick for Finals MVP

He said Curry should win even if the Celtics win the series.

By Joseph Salvador
Angel City FC forward Christen Press (23) waves to the fans after the loss against the Orlando Pride.
Soccer

USWNT, Angel City FC Forward Christen Press Suffers Torn ACL

The injury occurred in Saturday’s game against Racing Louisville.

By Zach Koons
Sean Payton on sideline, Geno Smith between plays, Kyler Murray throwing the ball
NFL

MAQB: Coaching Salaries Are Set to Explode Soon

Sean Payton reportedly getting offered $100 million to go to Miami signals a long-coming adjustment for elite coaches. Plus, reading into the meaning of Geno Smith getting Seattle’s first starter reps and Jerick McKinnon’s underrated career.

By Albert Breer
San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) waves to fans after the game against the OL Reign.
Extra Mustard

Alex Morgan Reacts to Making Roster for CONCACAF W Championship

The star forward sounds ready to lead the USWNT to another trophy in international play.

By Zach Koons
Phil Mickelson speaking at presser.
Play
Golf

Phil Mickelson Responds to Criticism From Families of 9/11 Victims

The golfer: “I have deep, deep empathy for them.”

By Nick Selbe
Lane Kiffin at SEC Media Days.
Extra Mustard

Lane Kiffin’s Response to Tennessee Fan Goes Viral

A Volunteers fan went at Kiffin in his mentions and the Ole Miss coach decided to fire back.

By Joseph Salvador
josh donaldson
MLB

MLB Rules on Josh Donaldson’s One-Game Suspension Appeal

The suspension stems from Donaldson calling White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie” last month.

By Associated Press