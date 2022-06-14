Two More Lawsuits to Be Filed Against Deshaun Watson, per Report

Editors’ note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could be facing two more lawsuits in the coming days, bringing the total count up to 26 active civil lawsuits.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the 24 women with active lawsuits against Deshaun Watson alleging sexual misconduct, said that he expects his law firm to file a 25th lawsuit against the Browns quarterback “in due course,” as first reported by KPRC 2 in Houston Monday.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the lawsuit was referred to Buzbee by an Atlanta-based attorney.

Buzbee also said that the firm has been contacted by a 26th woman who watched Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes, two of the other plaintiffs, give their first national TV interviews with HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel and “was compelled to come forward,” per Jones.

Watson is facing 24 active civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists, each detailing graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that occurred during massage therapy sessions. The accounts range from Watson allegedly refusing to cover his genitals to the quarterback “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

Watson, who signed a record-breaking five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million with the Browns this offseason, has maintained his innocence throughout the ongoing legal process.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage: