Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman announced on Tuesday that he will be joining Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football team as an analyst this fall.

The five-time Pro Bowler will join former NBC play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the new broadcast.

So, does this mean the cornerback is retiring from playing professionally?

“No, no, I’m still leaving that door open as long as I can,” Sherman said on NFL Total Access. “I’m obviously going to keep training and staying in shape. But, you know, gotta take the opportunities when they’re there. This is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn’t pass it up. But, I’m going to leave that door open. If somebody wants to call late December, and see if they need some help, happy to help.”

Sherman signed with the Buccaneers last season, with his season ultimately coming to an end before the playoffs due to being placed on the injured reserve list.

The 34-year-old said he would be able to play next season if a team needed him, and that he is doing much better following his injury.

“I’m good to go,” Sherman said. “As long as they don’t throw me in there for three straight games fresh off the streets. I got something in the tank.”

This Amazon opportunity will mark Sherman’s first time in the broadcast booth. He expressed that he thinks his analysis will benefit fans as they can hear the more specific details of what’s going on on the field. Additionally, his 11-year NFL career, thus far, helps him speak from experience.

“I feel like it’s important for players to continue to push the game forward and continue to educate the fans through real experience and real intellect, and try to take them even deeper into the game,” Sherman said.

Amazon Prime’s first Thursday Night Football game will take place on Sept. 15 in Week 2 to showcase the matchup between the Chiefs and the Chargers.

