Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Richard Sherman Lands With Amazon’s NFL Broadcast Team

Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman announced on Tuesday that he will be joining Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football team as an analyst this fall.

The five-time Pro Bowler will join former NBC play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit on the new broadcast.

So, does this mean the cornerback is retiring from playing professionally?

“No, no, I’m still leaving that door open as long as I can,” Sherman said on NFL Total Access. “I’m obviously going to keep training and staying in shape. But, you know, gotta take the opportunities when they’re there. This is an amazing opportunity with Amazon, so I couldn’t pass it up. But, I’m going to leave that door open. If somebody wants to call late December, and see if they need some help, happy to help.”

Sherman signed with the Buccaneers last season, with his season ultimately coming to an end before the playoffs due to being placed on the injured reserve list.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 34-year-old said he would be able to play next season if a team needed him, and that he is doing much better following his injury.

“I’m good to go,” Sherman said. “As long as they don’t throw me in there for three straight games fresh off the streets. I got something in the tank.”

This Amazon opportunity will mark Sherman’s first time in the broadcast booth. He expressed that he thinks his analysis will benefit fans as they can hear the more specific details of what’s going on on the field. Additionally, his 11-year NFL career, thus far, helps him speak from experience.

“I feel like it’s important for players to continue to push the game forward and continue to educate the fans through real experience and real intellect, and try to take them even deeper into the game,” Sherman said.

Amazon Prime’s first Thursday Night Football game will take place on Sept. 15 in Week 2 to showcase the matchup between the Chiefs and the Chargers.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

marcus freeman
Play
Extra Mustard

Former Ohio State Players Respond to Freeman’s Academics Claim

The Notre Dame coach appeared to take a dig at Ohio State’s academics, leading former Buckeyes to weigh in.

By Nick Selbe
Jason Garrett is reportedly done in Dallas after nine seasons as head coach.
Play
Media

NBC Officially Announces Garrett Addition for 2022 Season

The former Cowboys coach will be a football analyst for the network.

By Wilton Jackson
Baltimore Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe (95)
NFL

Ravens Veteran Player Released With Injury Settlement

The defensive end missed the entire 2021 season while dealing with a hip injury that caused him to undergo two surgeries so far this year.

By Madison Williams
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10)
Play
NFL

Jerry Jeudy Addresses May Arrest, Legal Situation

The wide receiver admitted that he “learned from” the situation that occurred between him and a woman he shares a baby with.

By Madison Williams
tobin heath, uswnt, tobin heath uswnt, USNWT Tobin Heath, two-time Olympic gold medalist, Tobin Heath two-time Olympic gold medalist, United States women's national soccer team
Soccer

Tobin Heath Returning to NWSL With OL Reign, per Report

The USWNT star is reportedly headed back to the NWSL but with a different club.

By Wilton Jackson
nfl football
Play
Extra Mustard

Fantasy Football League’s Restaurant Date Punishment Goes Viral

“I feel like it’s like a bad blind date episode.”

By Nick Selbe
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Baku 2022
Play
Formula1

F1’s Ferrari Shares Update on Sainz’s, Leclerc’s Cars

Reliability issues forced a double DNF in Azerbaijan, and the team has just a week to turn it around before the Canadian Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals.
Play
College Football

Arch Manning Had ‘Really Good’ Visit at Alabama, Coach Says

The five-star quarterback had his fourth visit with Alabama over the weekend.

By Wilton Jackson