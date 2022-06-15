Skip to main content
Jerry Jones Responds to Dallas Mayor’s Idea for Second NFL Franchise

In May, Dallas mayor Eric Johnson tweeted his belief that the city deserves a second NFL team along with the Cowboys.

“We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams,” he wrote. “Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 NFL teams better than LA or NY.”

Well, on Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shot down that possibility. Jones told Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News that Dallas will not be getting a second football team regardless of what the mayor thinks.

“Well, I like the mayor,” Jones said. “I like him personally, but he doesn’t have the depth. He doesn’t have the knowledge that others have regarding how unique Dallas is and how we enjoy the interest in the Cowboys. He wouldn’t want to water that down as it relates to Dallas if he knew as much, and has spent as much time in sports as I have.”

Jones mentioned that the value the Cowboys bring by being the only NFL team in Dallas surpasses any value that a second team would bring.

“You can be rest assured that you would not have the NFL supporting another team because of the kind of value that the game and the NFL receives of having [the] Dallas Cowboys as one of its marquee teams and again, logic tells you [the NFL] wouldn’t want to water that down,” he said.

Therefore, even though New York and Los Angeles are each home to two separate NFL teams, don’t expect Dallas to join them as long as Jones has a say.

