NFL

Joe Burrow ‘Not Worried’ About Second Contract

Joe Burrow is coming off a Super Bowl appearance in just his second NFL season and is poised to cash in when he inevitably gets to the negotiating table for a second contract. But when asked about the current numbers that quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers signed for, the signal-caller doesn’t sound too stressed about a new deal. 

“I mean the market is just exploding. It’s crazy the number that these guys are putting up and I think it’s well deserved,” Burrow told Bengals.com. “All those guys are playing at the top of their game. They’re being paid accordingly. But I’m not worried about [it]. I like to make jokes about it, but really, I haven’t thought about it much right now.”

Rodgers re-signed with the Packers in March but disputed the report that the deal was worth $200 million over four years. It’s unclear the details of his current deal, though Spotrac lists it at over $150 million for three years. Watson on the other hand, signed a record-breaking five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million

Despite tearing both his ACL and MCL in 2020, Burrow bounced back in 2021 and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and played himself right into upper echelon of NFL signal-callers. If he has another season similar and can stay healthy, he could be looking at his own record-breaking deal. 

Burrow will first be eligible for a contract extension with the Bengals after the 2022 season. 

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

