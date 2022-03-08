Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence, Clarifies Where Things Stand With Packers Contract

After reports earlier on Tuesday indicated that Aaron Rodgers would be returning to the Packers on a deal that would make him highest-paid player in NFL history, the reigning MVP took to Twitter to set the record straight later in the afternoon. 

The 38-year-old Rodgers confirmed that he will return to Green Bay for at least the 2022 season. However, he disputed any reports that suggested that he already signed a contract to do so, as well as any supposed terms of the deal.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the contents of Rodgers’s new contract on Tuesday, saying that the quarterback had agreed to a 4-year, $200 million deal to remain in Green Bay. The reported deal includes $153 million in guaranteed money.

Rodgers’s decision to return also reportedly created enough cap room for the Packers to use the franchise tag on star wideout Davante Adams ahead of the league’s Tuesday deadline. 

The reigning MVP is coming off one of his best seasons ever that saw him throw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions. The Packers were eliminated in the divisional round by the 49ers.

However, Green Bay will have a strong chance to be competitive once again in 2022 with Rodgers and Adams reportedly sticking around. Time will tell exactly what it took from the Packers to make that happen.

For more on the Green Bay Packers, head to Packer Central.

Aaron Rodgers

