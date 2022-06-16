The Packers reportedly tweaked details surrounding Aaron Rodgers’s massive contract extension that he signed in March, and the quarterback might be coming into some major cash all at once.

As part of his extension, Rodgers was supposed to be paid $40.8 million by Dec. 31 but will now get $20.8 million on Monday and another $20 million by Sept. 30, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

His March extension will pay him $150.8 million over the next three years, for an average of just over $50 million per year, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero back in March. The deal made him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.

It was originally reported that the deal was worth $200 million over four years, but Rodgers disputed the report shortly after.

Rodgers, 38, is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons and will look to make the three-peat in 2022. He threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns in 16 games this past year.

